Legora Executive Leonard Schreij Discusses AI, Legal Risks & the Future of Lawyers on Sanjay Puri’s RegulatingAI Podcast

RegulatingAI Podcast Leonard Schreij, VP of Revenue at Legora with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

Leonard Schreij said on the Regulating AI Podcast that AI will transform legal work, not replace lawyers.

Agentic AI means having a system that is aware of its own capabilities and can orchestrate the tools needed to deliver an output. ” — Leonard Schreij

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on the RegulatingAI Podcast Leonard Schreij discussed how artificial intelligence is changing the legal industry while raising new concerns about trust, privacy, and accountability with host Sanjay Puri . During his conversation, Schreij explained how law firms and corporate legal teams now use AI tools to review contracts, analyze legal risks, and automate large amounts of document work. However, he stressed that lawyers still remain fully responsible for any legal advice produced with the help of AI systems.Leonard Schreij said legal professionals operate in one of the world’s most heavily regulated industries, where privacy and security remain critical concerns. He explained that companies using AI in legal work must ensure that sensitive client information stays protected at every stage. Schreij noted that Legora works with multiple large language model providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google’s Gemini platform. However, he emphasized that customer data does not remain with those foundation model companies. According to Schreij, Legora uses strict non-retention policies and secure systems that prevent sensitive legal information from leaving protected environments.During the interview on the RegulatingAI Podcast, Schreij described how AI systems now help lawyers complete tasks that once required weeks of manual work. He compared the technology to giving lawyers an “Iron Man suit” that increases both speed and accuracy. Legal teams use the platform to review thousands of agreements during mergers, real estate deals, and litigation cases. The AI can identify clauses, extract information, summarize risks, and generate draft documents far faster than junior associates working manually. Schreij said firms can then focus more on strategy and client advice instead of repetitive paperwork. He also noted that in-house legal departments face growing pressure to reduce costs while handling more work, making AI tools increasingly attractive.Sanjay Puri also questioned Leonard Schreij about concerns around AI hallucinations and explainability, especially after several high-profile cases where lawyers submitted false AI-generated legal citations in court. Schreij acknowledged that legal professionals remain deeply concerned about trusting AI systems without understanding how they reach conclusions. He explained that Legora addresses this problem by grounding every recommendation in verifiable citations and source documents. Lawyers can click directly on clauses, agreements, or research references used by the AI and review the reasoning behind each answer. Schreij stressed that the lawyer, not the software, always controls the final output. He repeatedly emphasized that AI platforms should support legal professionals rather than replace human judgment.The discussion also explored how AI could reshape legal jobs and the future workforce. Schreij rejected the idea that AI will eliminate lawyers in the near future. Instead, he predicted demand for legal services will continue to grow as AI makes firms more efficient. He said law firms already hire new types of workers, including legal engineers who combine legal expertise with technical skills to design AI-driven workflows. According to Schreij, AI will likely change the nature of legal work rather than reduce the number of legal professionals. He added that industries often overestimate short-term disruption while underestimating long-term change.Toward the end of the interview, Leonard Schreij discussed the rise of agentic AI systems, which can independently organize tasks and choose tools to complete workflows. He explained that Legora already functions as an agentic AI platform because it can coordinate legal research, contract review, drafting, and communication tools automatically. However, Schreij acknowledged concerns about rogue AI agents and unpredictable behavior in highly regulated industries. To address those risks, he said firms can tightly control how AI systems operate by defining step-by-step workflows and restricting which databases or tools the AI can access. Schreij concluded that lawyers will remain essential in the AI era, even as technology transforms how legal services operate.

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