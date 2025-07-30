Patent Services USA Launches AI Assistant to Guide Inventors Through Patent Search Process

AI-powered assistant from Patent Services USA simplifies patent searches, guiding inventors through novelty checks, FTO analysis, and filing options.

Our AI assistant empowers inventors to make smarter decisions early, saving time, money, and frustration” — Rick Blake, Director at Patent Services USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, a national provider of invention support services, has launched an AI-powered Invention Help Assistant designed to simplify the patent search process for aspiring inventors. Available now via the OpenAI ChatGPT platform, the tool offers real-time education and guidance for individuals navigating the complexities of patent research and filing.The AI assistant provides on-demand assistance with understanding novelty searches, freedom-to-operate (FTO) analysis, and other critical steps required before submitting a patent application. It complements Patent Services USA’s full-service Patent Searching Services, available at the Menu of Services “The biggest hurdle for many inventors is knowing where to start,” said Rick Blake, Director at Patent Services USA. “Our AI assistant helps bridge that gap by making patent search education accessible, while our experienced team is ready to support clients who want professional, thorough, and affordable search services.”Features of the Invention Help Assistant:* Explains key patent search types: Novelty, FTO, Validity, and Design* Guides inventors on when and how to conduct a patent search* Clarifies provisional vs. non-provisional patent application options* Offers insights into USPTO requirements and strategies for commercializationBy educating users early in the invention process, the AI tool helps them avoid common and costly mistakes, such as filing incomplete applications or overlooking existing patents. It also serves as an entry point to Patent Services USA’s comprehensive patent search packages, which include professional prior art research, competitive analysis, and USPTO-compliant reports.Why Patent Search MattersConducting a thorough patent search is a vital first step in determining whether an invention is unique, viable, and patentable. It also helps prevent legal risks such as infringement or application rejection. Patent Services USA’s experienced team of analysts and registered patent attorneys works closely with inventors to help them make informed, strategic decisions.Learn more or request a quote at our Menu of Services page.About Patent Services USAFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Patent Services USA has supported more than 5,000 inventors across the United States. The company offers full-spectrum invention support services, including patent research, technical illustrations, legal filing, and licensing assistance, helping clients protect, develop, and commercialize their intellectual property.

National TV Ad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.