Honoring East Branch Assistant Fire Chief Jason McGlone

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of East Branch Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jason McGlone, who passed away on July 17 in the line of duty while responding to a motor vehicle accident. Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, July 26.

“Chief McGlone served his community with courage and selflessness for 25 years — a true representation of New York’s hardest working public servants,” Governor Hochul said. “His loss will be felt deeply by his East Branch Fire Department crew, his community, and his friends and loved ones. As Governor of New York, I extend my deepest sympathy to those affected during this difficult time.”