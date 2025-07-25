Equator Unveils Stackable Marine Washer-Dryer Set Engineered for Life at Sea

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the release of the EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set, a compact, anti-corrosion laundry duo engineered specifically for the challenges of saltwater environments. Designed for life on the water, this stackable pair brings professional-grade performance to boats, yachts, and other marine or coastal applications where space and durability are paramount.

Measuring 67 x 23.5 x 22.2 inches (HxWxD) when stacked, the washer and dryer pair is built for compact spaces without compromising on power. The EW 828 Marine Washer has a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity and offers 16 custom wash cycles, including Sanitize (165°F), Allergen (131°F), ECO, Salt Wash, and Winterize, which flushes the system with antifreeze for seasonal use. The ED 868 Dryer complements the washer with a 3.1 cu. ft. capacity, multiple heat settings (High, Medium, Air), Sensor Dry technology, and cycles tailored for different fabric types and needs.

“The EW 828 + ED 868 set is our answer to a real need in marine environments—appliances that withstand corrosion, conserve space, and still deliver the hygiene and performance of full-sized units,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “This system was engineered with thoughtful features, like rust-proof hardware and salt-removal wash cycles, to support long-term reliability where it matters most.”

Both units operate quietly (as low as 60 dB) and come equipped with features for enhanced safety and ease of use: child lock, add-a-sock function, delay start, coin trap, diagnostic codes, and a touch control panel with a QR code for quick manual access. Their anti-corrosion construction includes galvanized steel cabinets with phosphate coating and marine-grade stainless steel nuts, bolts, and clamps. The set also comes with upgraded marine accessories, such as stainless steel inlet hoses, a stacking kit, floor brackets, and a 5-foot rust-proof aluminum duct for secure venting in humid, salt-rich environments.

For added flexibility, the washer and dryer can be installed stacked or side-by-side, adapting easily to different marine layouts. Powering the washer is a 1400 RPM spin motor, delivering efficient water extraction and faster drying times.

Equator backs the EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer-Dryer Set with a 1-year parts and labor warranty, a 2-year main motor warranty, and a 5-year rust protection guarantee. The set is now available for purchase through major online retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Home Depot, with a list price of $2,349.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is recognized as a leader in energy-efficient and space-saving appliances for residential, RV, marine, and off-grid living. With a legacy of innovation and customer-focused design, Equator continues to redefine convenience in modern living. Learn more at www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

