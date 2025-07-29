New Guardify Evidence Intelligence Software Uses AI to Identify Key Targets in Raw Video Footage

Evidence Intelligence Suite - Evidence Assistant

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardify, a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Evidence Intelligence Suite . The first tool in the suite, called Evidence Assistant, is now available.The Evidence Intelligence Suite is a growing set of AI-powered tools built to help justice professionals analyze, organize, and act on digital evidence. Features like video summarization, transcription, object detection, and behavioral analysis reduce the need for manual playback and speed up casework. Each tool is designed to fit into existing workflows with minimal disruption.Justice teams often spend 30 to 50 hours per case reviewing video evidence. This includes body-worn camera footage, surveillance recordings, phone videos, and interviews. As caseloads grow, departments face backlogs and staff shortages. “Evidence files are growing faster than ever,” said Luis Merino, Product Manager for the Evidence Intelligence tools. “Body cameras, audio recordings, and documents are generating more data than teams can realistically review by hand. Evidence Assistant helps solve that by turning hours of review into minutes.”Evidence Assistant gives investigators fast access to summaries and dynamic case overviews that update as new files are added. Designed with officer feedback, the tool supports drag-and-drop uploads, permission-based sharing, and requires little training. It streamlines documentation, reduces admin work, and allows teams to focus on the case itself. Guardify CEO Ben Jackson stated “When every second counts, Evidence Assistant helps law enforcement review, report, and respond with precision.”Key features include:Automated Summaries - Creates quick overviews of any file—PDFs, videos, images, or audio—with clickable timestamps.Interactive Chat Interface - Ask questions about your evidence in plain language and get precise answers from the source file.Template-Driven Outputs - Auto-generate emails, bullet points, and other formats using your own templates.Advanced Search and Case Tracking - Find information instantly across all uploaded files, organized by case.Secure Sharing and Collaboration - Share reports and transcripts safely with privacy and chain-of-custody controls.Simple Onboarding and Exports - Upload files, review results, and export summaries in minutes.Evidence Assistant is the first release in the suite. Future tools will include expression detection, gaze tracking, behavioral heat maps, and anomaly identification—all designed to support faster, more accurate investigations.To learn more or try the tool free for a limited time, visit tools.guardify.com About GuardifyGuardify builds digital evidence solutions that improve efficiency, accountability, and trust in the justice system. Our tools help public safety teams securely upload, manage, and review digital media—so they can focus on what matters. Learn more at guardify.com/about

