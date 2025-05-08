Guardify Unveils Law Enforcement-Focused Solution to Streamline Digital Evidence

Designed to help law enforcement move faster on digital evidence, reduce administrative tasks, and prioritize real-world impact.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardify, a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions, announced today the launch of Guardify for Law Enforcement: a cost-effective, easy-to-use platform built specifically for small and mid-sized agencies to simplify the growing challenges of managing digital evidence.Law enforcement professionals typically spend 45 hours per case reviewing and managing digital evidence. Multiply that by growing caseloads and limited staff, and departments face serious delays. Built specifically for agencies with 1 to 200 sworn officers—including municipal departments, sheriff’s offices, and regional task forces—Guardify for Law Enforcement simplifies the digital evidence process. It helps teams move faster through casework, cut down on administrative burden, and spend more time focused on serving their communities.“Agencies are facing increasing challenges as the volume and complexity of digital evidence expand, requiring more sophisticated tools and strategies for effective management—often amid tightening resources,” said Myron Garcia, Director of Product at Guardify. “We worked directly with investigators and department leaders to make sure this fits how they actually operate.”Key features of Guardify for Law Enforcement include:Bulk uploads from body cams, phones, or desktops using Guardify Connect Mobile capture and upload, enabling officers to securely submit evidence directly from the field.AI-powered review tools for transcription, object detection, and redaction.Structured case fields tailored to law enforcement workflows.Simple, permissioned sharing with prosecutors and partners.“We started Guardify with the vision to be the most cost-effective, easy-to-use technology for criminal justice - starting in the interview room - with a focus on building safe, simple, and secure technology that can be easily understood,” said Ben Jackson, CEO of Guardify. “We've now served nearly 40,000 law enforcement officers through our child advocacy partners. Guardify for Law Enforcement replaces complex, overpriced solutions and empowers small agencies with a best-in-class platform to handle all their digital evidence in one place.”The platform launched on May 5, 2025, ahead of National Police Week (May 11–17). The timing reflects Guardify’s commitment to supporting the officers, investigators, and communities who rely on efficient, trustworthy technology to move cases forward.More information and demo requests: https://guardify.com/solutions/guardify-for-law-enforcement/ About GuardifyGuardify is a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions designed to enhance efficiency, accountability, and trust in the justice system and law enforcement. With a focus on seamless access, organization, and utilization of digital evidence, Guardify empowers agencies and organizations with cutting-edge tools to modernize investigative workflows and improve case outcomes. Learn more at https://www.guardify.com/about

