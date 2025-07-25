For Immediate Release

Date: July 25, 2025

Contact:

Jesse Dougherty, (515) 725-5487

communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IowaWORKS Fort Dodge Staff to Change Locations Effective August 1

Critical Services Will Remain to Serve Area Job Seekers and Employers

FORT DODGE, IOWA – The physical location for IowaWORKS in Fort Dodge will soon change, but staff will remain in the area and continue to provide critical workforce services across several new locations.

Due to circumstances surrounding its lease, the current IowaWORKS Fort Dodge location at 3 Triton Circle will no longer be available after July 31, 2025. Starting August 1, IowaWORKS staff will be available for services at several temporary service sites, to ensure there is no interruption in services and allow for access to IowaWORKS in nearby communities.

To further support this transition, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be making a series of announced stops in the Fort Dodge area in the weeks ahead.

Beyond this temporary solution, IowaWORKS is working on plans for a permanent, centralized location and will announce plans once they are finalized.

IowaWORKS: Temporary Staff Locations (Effective the Month of August)

Rockwell City Public Library

424 Main Street, Rockwell City, IA 50579

Staff Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Humboldt Public Library

30 6th St N, Humboldt, IA 50548

Staff Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kendall Young Library

1201 Willson Ave, Webster City, IA 50595

Staff Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Iowa HHS Webster County Office

330 1st Ave N, Suite G, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Staff Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The main contact information for IowaWORKS Fort Dodge will remain the same:

Email: FortDodgeIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov

Phone: (515) 576-3131

Office Page: https://workforce.iowa.gov/fort-dodge

###