Date: July 25, 2025
Jesse Dougherty, (515) 725-5487
communications@iwd.iowa.gov
IowaWORKS Fort Dodge Staff to Change Locations Effective August 1
Critical Services Will Remain to Serve Area Job Seekers and Employers
FORT DODGE, IOWA – The physical location for IowaWORKS in Fort Dodge will soon change, but staff will remain in the area and continue to provide critical workforce services across several new locations.
Due to circumstances surrounding its lease, the current IowaWORKS Fort Dodge location at 3 Triton Circle will no longer be available after July 31, 2025. Starting August 1, IowaWORKS staff will be available for services at several temporary service sites, to ensure there is no interruption in services and allow for access to IowaWORKS in nearby communities.
To further support this transition, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be making a series of announced stops in the Fort Dodge area in the weeks ahead.
Beyond this temporary solution, IowaWORKS is working on plans for a permanent, centralized location and will announce plans once they are finalized.
IowaWORKS: Temporary Staff Locations (Effective the Month of August)
Rockwell City Public Library
424 Main Street, Rockwell City, IA 50579
Staff Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Humboldt Public Library
30 6th St N, Humboldt, IA 50548
Staff Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Kendall Young Library
1201 Willson Ave, Webster City, IA 50595
Staff Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Iowa HHS Webster County Office
330 1st Ave N, Suite G, Fort Dodge, IA 50501
Staff Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The main contact information for IowaWORKS Fort Dodge will remain the same:
Email: FortDodgeIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov
Phone: (515) 576-3131
Office Page: https://workforce.iowa.gov/fort-dodge
