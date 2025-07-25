Tuttle Twins Surveyed 1,000+ Parents: Here's What They Said About Schooling Today

Only 10% of parents feel truly confident that schools are preparing their children for life after graduation. Their biggest concerns? A lack of financial literacy, job readiness, and critical thinking—skills essential for navigating adulthood. Many parents believe schools are stuck teaching outdated material while skipping over the skills kids will actually use. Nearly 2 in 3 parents say schools should be teaching kids how to use AI tools. Parents are stepping up to teach the skills they believe matter most, from budgeting to navigating the digital world. While many are having regular conversations about money and current events, not every priority makes it to the dinner table. Nearly half of parents believe their child’s curriculum is influenced by political or ideological bias, and over half are actively using outside resources to round out their child’s education. Six in ten parents believe kids fall behind academically over the summer, and more than half are stepping in to prevent it. From educational outings to reading challenges and online resources, families are finding creative ways to keep their kids sharp.

Parents are stepping up to teach the skills they believe matter most, from budgeting to navigating the digital world.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, more and more parents are questioning whether the education system is truly preparing their kids for life outside the classroom. To better understand what today’s families are seeing—and doing— Tuttle Twins surveyed over 1,000 parents of school-aged children (kindergarten through 12th grade). The results paint a clear picture: parents are concerned, they’re paying attention, and many are stepping in to fill the gaps themselves.Do Parents Trust Schools to Prepare Their Kids for Life After Graduation?Are schools actually preparing kids to think critically, make real-world decisions, and succeed as adults? According to our survey, most parents aren’t so sure. From financial skills to basic reasoning, many believe today’s education system is missing the mark.Only 10% of parents feel truly confident that schools are preparing their children for life after graduation. Their biggest concerns? A lack of financial literacy, job readiness, and critical thinking—skills essential for navigating adulthood. While schools focus on standardized tests, many parents worry that their kids are missing out on the practical tools they’ll actually need in the real world.Parents Want Schools to Teach More Life Skills—Starting with Money ManagementIf parents had more say in the classroom, the curriculum would look a lot different. When asked what subjects schools should focus on more, one topic consistently stood out: financial literacy. Parents also want to see stronger emphasis on real-world life skills like critical thinking, conflict resolution, and entrepreneurship.Many parents believe schools are stuck teaching outdated material while skipping over the skills kids will actually use. Nearly 2 in 3 parents say schools should be teaching kids how to use AI tools. And when it comes to financial literacy, most think the earlier, the better—with over half of parents saying it should start before middle school.The Conversations Parents Are Having—and Wishing Schools Would TooParents aren’t just relying on schools to teach their kids what matters—they’re having those conversations at home. From honesty and responsibility to managing money and navigating relationships, parents are taking charge of the lessons they believe are essential for growing up well.Parents are stepping up to teach the skills they believe matter most, from budgeting to navigating the digital world. While many are having regular conversations about money and current events, not every priority makes it to the dinner table. Some lessons, like the role of government, are being talked about in less than half of homes.Parents Turn to Extra Resources Amid Curriculum ConcernsWhen the classroom doesn’t reflect a family’s values or skips over key life lessons, many parents take matters into their own hands. From concerns about bias to a lack of practical content, parents are paying attention to what their kids are learning and making changes at home when needed.Nearly half of parents believe their child’s curriculum is influenced by political or ideological bias, and over half are actively using outside resources to round out their child’s education. Whether it's books, online tools, or hands-on learning, parents are stepping in to make sure their kids are getting the lessons they believe matter most.Keeping Minds Sharp While School is on PauseFor many families, learning doesn’t stop when the school year ends. Parents know that long breaks can lead to academic setbacks, and they’re finding ways to keep their kids engaged during the summer.Six in ten parents believe kids fall behind academically over the summer, and more than half are stepping in to prevent it. From educational outings to reading challenges and online resources, families are finding creative ways to keep their kids sharp while school is out.Parents Aren’t Waiting for the System to ChangeMore parents than ever are paying attention to what their kids are learning, and what they’re not. Whether it's supplementing curriculum, focusing on life skills, or finding ways to keep learning alive during the summer, families are stepping up. They're not just asking schools to do better. They're doing better themselves.MethodologyWe surveyed 1,014 parents of school-aged children in the United States (kindergarten through 12th grade). Of those surveyed, 44% had one school-aged child, 39% had two, 12% had three, and 5% had four or more. Regarding schooling type, 78% of respondents said their children attend public school, 10% private school, 7% are homeschooled, and 5% attend charter schools.About Tuttle TwinsCreated by Connor Boyack and illustrated by Elijah Stanfield, the Tuttle Twins series has sold over 6 million copies and empowers kids with the ideas of liberty, free markets, and personal responsibility. From toddlers to teens, Tuttle Twins books are trusted by families worldwide to teach truth, inspire independent thinking, and challenge the status quo in education. Learn more at TuttleTwins.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.