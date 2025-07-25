Cre8ive MC Drops Debut Album ‘Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right’ — Out Now Exclusively on His Website

Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right - Cre8ive MC Album Art

After years away, NJ’s Cre8ive MC returns with his debut album 'Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right' — out now exclusively on his website.

If you let people spell your name wrong, what else will you let them get away with? Your name is your identity. You have to correct them. You have to claim your space.” — Cre8ive MC

NJ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years away from the mic, New Jersey-based hip-hop and spoken word artist Cre8ive MC is officially back with the release of his debut album, 'Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right,' available exclusively now on his website.Glenn Paul Simon, known to the mic as Cre8ive MC, has been a fixture on the North Jersey open mic scene, steadily building buzz with his quick wit, emotional honesty, and electric performances. His first full-length project is more than just an introduction; it’s a statement of purpose."This album was something I needed to do for myself," says Cre8ive MC. "After a hiatus from making music, I needed to know I was worth it as an artist — and that I could carry out my full vision.”'Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right' unfolds in three parts, taking listeners on a journey through identity, introspection, and resilience. The opening tracks bring high energy and clever lyricism, introducing the persona of Cre8ive MC with confident bars and punchy wordplay. By track 4, the album pivots inward, exploring duality, unrequited love (“Come Back Home”), depression, and self-doubt. The final section is a joyful release, a palate cleanser that highlights his humor, humanity, and love for the culture. Tracks like “Boiled Peanuts” show his playful side and reflect on his rap journey: obstacles, growth, and a triumphant return.The album is honest, lyrical, and packed with storytelling. From the beats to the bars, Cre8ive MC bridges golden-era hip-hop influences with a modern twist, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and forward-thinking. Thematically, the record explores identity, mental health, resilience, and joy, offering a full picture of the artist behind the mic.The recording process was split between two studios: The Sweatshop, with longtime collaborator John “Reapa” Ruggiero, and The Vault Studio in Boonton, NJ, with Tyler Braddock. Both environments helped shape the sound of an artist determined to evolve while staying rooted in authenticity.The album title, Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right, is both literal and symbolic. "If you let people spell your name wrong, what else will you let them get away with? Your name is your identity. You have to correct them. You have to claim your space." The message is about ownership, self-respect, and making sure the world sees you for who you truly are.Over the years, Cre8ive MC has built a strong reputation in the live performance space. He’s opened for icons like Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Cannibal Ox, and Common, and shared the stage with Talib Kweli. He was a featured artist at the Madison Community Arts Center and led a poetry performance workshop at the Madison Arts & Culture Community Center, further establishing his role not just as an artist, but as a contributor to his local creative community.He’s now bringing the new album to life on stage, with upcoming performances at Sweet Vinyl Cafe in Denville, NJ, and the Urban Arts Festival in Morristown, NJ. More dates are expected to be announced on his website soon.About Cre8ive MC: Glenn Paul Simon, known as Cre8ive MC, is a hip-hop artist and poet from New Jersey whose artistry reflects a lifelong connection to music and storytelling. Raised in a creative household, he was influenced by his parents—an art teacher and a metal sculptor/guitarist—and inspired by artists like Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A., and KRS-One. After a hiatus following college, an open mic night reignited his love for performing. Since then, he’s shared his work at events like the NYC Poetry Festival and headlined showcases, building a loyal fan base through live shows and online platforms. With thousands of streams and his 2025 debut album Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right now released, Cre8ive MC continues to connect with audiences through poetic lyricism and powerful performances.Check out Cre8ive MC’s debut album 'Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right' exclusively on his website, out now! An independent release with heart, purpose, and bold personal vision. Stream 'Make Sure They Spell Your Name Right' here! For more information about Cre8ive MC, visit his website here For more promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Cre8ive MC at cre8ivemc@gmail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.