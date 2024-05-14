Acoustic Punk Artist Joe Billy Releases 'Fissure (Deluxe Edition)' featuring 12 New Raw Demos
NJ-based acoustic punk artist, Joe Billy, builds on his 2023 album, 'Fissure,' to create 'Fissure (Deluxe Edition)' adding 12 new raw and unfiltered demos.
This feels incredibly nostalgic for me. Revisiting these songs in their earliest forms, when I was still exploring their potential directions, is a deeply vulnerable yet rewarding experience.”CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed acoustic punk artist Joe Billy has unveiled Fissure (Deluxe Edition), a jam-packed record of 22 tracks. Expanding upon the foundation laid by his 2023 release, Fissure, Joe Billy invites listeners into the heart of his creative evolution with an additional 12 raw and unfiltered demos. Spanning from as early as 2017, these demos offer a captivating glimpse into the metamorphosis of Joe Billy's musical vision from early sketches to full-fledged compositions.
— Joe Billy
Stefani M.C. Janelli of The MIC Mag praises the deluxe edition, stating, "Through this deluxe edition, listeners not only experience the final compositions but also gain insight into the creative process and the profound lyricism that defines Joe Billy's craft."
Already garnering almost 7K streams, standout tracks from the record include fan favorites like "We All Die Eventually", “Day Terrors” and "No Sympathy," showcasing Joe Billy's signature blend of introspection and high-energy acoustic punk. Reflecting on the release, Joe Billy shares, "This feels incredibly nostalgic for me. Revisiting these songs in their earliest forms, when I was still exploring their potential directions, is a deeply vulnerable yet rewarding experience."
From personal revelations to universal truths about society and politics, each track on Fissure (Deluxe Edition) resonates with authenticity, amplified by the contributions of the Joe Billy Collective, his dynamic live ensemble.
With a devoted following in the New Jersey and tri-state music scene, Joe Billy commands attention with over 27.9K views on YouTube and a thriving presence on Twitch. He has performed on prestigious stages, including the esteemed Lancaster Pennsylvania’s LAUNCH music festival and other renowned music festivals. Sharing bills with acclaimed acts like Jounce and HR of the Bad Brains, he recently opened for The Tossers at Debonair Music Hall. Supporting the release of Fissure, Joe Billy hosted a packed album release show at the legendary Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.
Join Joe Billy on a captivating musical journey and listen to Fissure (Deluxe Edition), available for streaming on all major platforms.
About Joe Billy: Joe Billy is the angsty introspective soundtrack to your everyday existentialism. His acoustic punk style sound is taken to the next level with intelligent lyricism, energetic and upbeat music, and passionate authenticity. With intent to provoke thought, open your mind, and feel like you belong somewhere in this crazy world, his whimsical, self-aware cynicism and uplifting compassion bring you in and unify us all.
For more information about Joe Billy, visit his website here.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Joe Billy at contact@joebillymusic.com.
