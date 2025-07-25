Maine DOE Hosts Summer Institutes on Integrating Literacy and Numeracy Across the Curriculum

From July 14-16, 2025, educators from across Maine gathered on the coast for an immersive professional learning experience, designed to reimagine how literacy and numeracy are taught—not as isolated subjects but as essential, interconnected tools for deep learning across the curriculum.

Hosted at the College of the Atlantic by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, the Integrating Literacy and Numeracy Across the Curriculum Summer Institutes brought together educators to explore authentic, interdisciplinary approaches to instruction. Over the course of three days, participants engaged in hands-on learning, heard from nationally recognized education experts, and collaborated to design lessons that they will bring back to their classrooms this fall.

Importantly, the work that began during these institutes won’t end there. The lessons created by participants are set to grow into new, high-quality MOOSE (Maine Online Open-Source Education) modules—ensuring that educators across the state will have access to innovative, standards-aligned resources that reflect Maine’s commitment to equity, relevance, and inclusive design.

“These institutes reflect the future that we’re building together—a future where all students engage in real-world, integrated learning experiences that build their confidence and competence,” Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer at the Maine DOE, said. “We’re not just learning about interdisciplinary teaching; we’re doing it, modeling it, and scaling it.”

These institutes were a collaborative effort among several offices and initiatives within the Maine DOE, showcasing a whole-agency approach to supporting educators. Teams from Multilingual Learning, Multitiered Systems of Support (MTSS), Interdisciplinary Instruction, MOOSE, and the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education co-developed and facilitated learning experiences that supported educators in designing instruction that is inclusive, culturally responsive, and accessible to all learners.

National thought leaders enriched the experience with big-picture framing and practical strategies. Mara Krechevsky, senior researcher at Harvard Project Zero, led sessions on making student thinking visible and cultivating rich documentation of learning. Tom Murray, Director of Innovation for Future Ready Schools, offered insight into creating learner-centered environments that prioritize relevance and connection. Educators also heard from Dr. Julie Meltzer, a national expert on the Solutionary framework, who helped participants consider how to design lessons where students investigate real-world problems and take action through informed, ethical, and systems-aware projects.

Educators who participated in the institutes left energized and equipped with ideas and tangible resources to bring back to their schools.

“By integrating literacy and numeracy into everything we teach, we’re creating the conditions for deeper learning and stronger transfer,” Lambert added. “This isn’t just about content; it’s about designing learning experiences that are meaningful, coherent, and reflective of the real world.”

That vision resonated with educators across the state, who left the institutes inspired, energized, and ready to bring what they learned back to their students.

“I absolutely loved everything! It was so engaging, and I felt that the work was purposeful and intentional. Everything went together,” Amber Wileschamberlain, a third-grade teacher at Sebasticook Valley Elementary School, said. “I also love that I will leave this conference with something to use in my classroom that implements the ideas and knowledge.”

“You all have done a great job putting together a program that is both helpful and thought-provoking. It helps juice me up as an educator,” Colin Hickey, an English teacher at Messalonskee High School, shared with the Maine DOE.

“The presenters are amazing, and the Maine DOE reps are so knowledgeable, available, and easy to talk to,” MaryAnn Wheeler, a Reading and Math Interventionist at Mountain View School, added.

These institutes are part of a broader movement in Maine to rethink how core skills like literacy and numeracy are taught across grade spans and subject areas. The Maine DOE’s forthcoming Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans will further support this vision by providing a strategic, statewide approach to building foundational skills in ways that are developmentally appropriate, inclusive, and connected.

“This was one of the most powerful learning experiences I’ve had as an educator,” one participant shared. “I’m leaving with not only new ideas but with something I can use—a lesson I created that I believe in.”

The 2025 Literacy and Numeracy Summer Institutes are funded through Title II/Title IV state reservation funds. For more information or with questions, please contact Maine DOE Chief of Teaching and Learning Officer Beth Lambert at beth.lambert@maine.gov.