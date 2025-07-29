Naqi Logix's Naqi Neural Earbud Wins Prestigious TWICE VIP Award 2025

Naqi Logix Innovation Tech Award Winner for TWICE VIP 2025 Award Naqi Logix Logo Naqi Logix Creating Technologies that Bridge People and Devices - Everyone's Superpower!

Neural Technology Pioneer Continues Industry Leadership with Consumer-Driven Recognition

Naqi Logix is proud to lead the industry with neural technology that removes barriers and bridges people with devices.” — Sandeep Arya

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, a leader in neural interface technology, proudly announces that its flagship Naqi Neural Earbud has been selected again as a winner in the prestigious TWICE VIP Awards 2025 in the Innovative Tech category. This recognition reinforces the company's position as the leader in consumer neural technology and human-machine interface innovation.

The TWICE VIP Awards represent the gold standard in consumer electronics recognition, celebrating products with exceptional features, superior design, and outstanding value. Winners are chosen exclusively by TWICE magazine's expert readership through a consumer-driven voting process.

"We are deeply honored to receive the TWICE VIP Award 2025," said Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer at Naqi Logix. "Naqi Logix is proud to lead the industry with neural technology that removes barriers and bridges people with devices. The Naqi Neural Earbud makes technology truly accessible through natural, intuitive gestures. When you can control your digital world with something as simple as the tilt of your head or blink of your eye, it's a 'No Brainer'. This is the future standard of human-machine interaction."

The Naqi Neural Earbud represents a paradigm shift in Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology. Unlike traditional methods requiring touch, voice, or visual interaction, this device reads subtle facial micro-gestures, head tilts, eye blinks, and natural movements, then seamlessly translates them into precise device commands.

Engineered to integrate with existing earbuds, Naqi Logix's patented technology enables users to control computers, smart home systems, gaming platforms, robotic systems, and AR/VR environments. This breakthrough provides a practical, non-invasive alternative to brain implants while transforming accessibility and independence across all demographics.

Applications span multiple industries: empowering individuals with mobility challenges, revolutionizing gaming experiences, and enhancing professional productivity. By making advanced neural interface technology accessible through familiar earbud form factors, Naqi Logix has democratized what was once science fiction.

Market Validation Through Experts:

The TWICE editorial team highlighted this year's exceptional competition quality: "One thing that makes the TWICE VIP Awards so unique is that it isn’t a public vote by people who know nothing about the submissions or the industry. No, the awards are voted on by the industry leaders, consumer tech retailers, and distributors who know greatness, innovation, and what makes the biggest difference in the business. Earning the respect of your peers is a hard-won accomplishment, especially in our industry, and I am proud to be a part of the 2025 TWICE VIP Awards."

Among hundreds of entries, the Naqi Neural Earbud distinguished itself through intuitive user experience, broad accessibility applications, and groundbreaking neural interface capabilities. This award adds to Naqi Logix's growing industry recognition, establishing the company as the thought leader in practical neural technology applications. LG Electronics, Sony Electronics and Panasonic also won in various categories. Here is the complete list of the other winners.

About Naqi Logix:

Naqi Logix is the leading neurotechnology company creating technologies that bridge people and devices. Through innovative neural wearables, Naqi Logix provides hands-free, voice-free and screen-free solutions for device control, opening possibilities in gaming, accessibility, healthcare, and beyond. The company makes advanced neural interface technology accessible to mainstream consumers while meeting professional application demands. Learn more at www.naqilogix.com.

About TWICE VIP Awards:

The TWICE VIP Awards celebrate the best features, design, and value in new consumer products. Voted upon exclusively by TWICE magazine's readers and subscribers, these awards represent the authentic voice of the consumer electronics community.

Additional TWICE VIP Awards 2025 resources and winner listings are available on the TWICE website and newsletter.

