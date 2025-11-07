Naqi Logix Wins 'Best of Innovation' Award at CES 2026

Naqi Logix Wins Best of Innovation for CES 2026 Naqi Logix Logo Naqi Neural Earbuds CES 2026 Winners - Best of Innovations Naqi Neural Earbuds a New Standard to Control Devices

This recognition validates our belief that inclusive design scales fastest when it disappears into products people already love” — Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer at Naqi Logix

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix Inc. today announced that it has won the “Best of Innovation” award ahead of CES 2026, the world’s largest technology event, taking place in Las Vegas this January. The recognition honors Naqi’s breakthrough neural interface technology that transforms everyday earbuds into intuitive, hands-free controllers.

Building on its prior CES Innovation Honoree recognitions in 2024 and 2025, along with accolades including TIME Best Inventions and an Edison Awards Gold, Naqi Logix has achieved a new milestone with this top honor at CES 2026.

The Naqi Neural Earbuds and Naqi’s innovative Invisible User Interface were named “Best of Innovation” in the Accessibility & Longevity category for the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

Each year ahead of CES, CTA evaluates thousands of products from around the world for their technology, design, and innovation. The CES Innovation Awards 2026 program received a record-breaking 3,600+ submissions, and only 1% earned the “Best of Innovation” distinction, the highest honor awarded by the CTA.

Naqi Neural Earbuds transform the world’s most popular wearable, “earbuds” into a non-invasive neural interface that enables hands-free, voice-free, camera-free, and screen-free control. By detecting subtle facial micro gestures such as jaw clenches, blinks, or eyebrow movements and interpreting them with proprietary AI, Naqi converts natural, nearly invisible signals into precise digital commands across devices and environments where people live, work, and play.

Purpose-built for accessibility and longevity, Naqi Neural Earbuds empower individuals with mobility, speech, or dexterity challenges to interact with technology independently without relying on voice commands, touchscreens, or joysticks. Naqi’s technology seamlessly integrates with mainstream devices and platforms, enabling private and dignified digital interactions.

“This recognition validates our belief that inclusive design scales fastest when it disappears into products people already love,” said Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer at Naqi Logix. “It’s an honor to share the CES Innovation Awards stage with the world’s leading brands shaping what’s next, companies like Samsung, LG, Qualcomm, HP, and MSI Computer Corp. We’re proving that powerful, privacy-respecting neural control can be both accessible and universal.”

Naqi Logix will showcase its technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6–9. The CES Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo will feature Naqi Neural Earbuds alongside other Best of Innovation winners and honorees.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is pioneering neural interfaces through everyday wearables. By transforming smart earbuds into AI-powered neural input devices, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, camera-free and screen-free control using subtle facial micro-gestures. The company’s non-invasive technology enhances independence, productivity, and inclusion across consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and smart-home environments. Learn more at NaqiLogix.com.

About CES

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world, the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech.

Legal Disclaimer:

