Concierge Auctions: Crown Jewel of Bend, Oregon, Pending Sale for US$5.38M After 44 Days

The crown jewel of Central Oregon offers unparalleled privacy and sweeping Cascade Mountain views 6,300 square feet main residence designed by Mussa Architects Bordered by Bureau of Land Management land on two sides Intentional site planning, cutting-edge technology, and the best in home automation Mountain retreat providing the ultimate place to unwind and relax, only 10 minutes from the city

Picturesque mountain estate pending sale in cooperation with Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker Bain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an exceptionally crafted mountain compound in Bend, Oregon, is pending sale for US$5.38 million following 44 days of auction marketing. Boasting panoramic, 360-degree views – including seven snow-capped mountains of the Cascade Mountain range – the property sold successfully at auction in cooperation with Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker Bain.

“The strong market response and swift transaction we experienced underscores the demand for truly special, luxury estates, like this one in picturesque Bend,” said Carolyn Wright, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “We’re proud to have facilitated an accelerated, seamless sales process that maximized both reach and results.”

The private gated estate offers the ultimate blend of luxury and nature. The 6,321-square-foot main residence features five ensuite bedrooms and six bathrooms, complemented by detached guest pods. Outdoor highlights include a poolhouse with his-and-hers facilities and entertainment pavilion with pizza oven, fire pit, and bar seating. The property borders thousands of acres of BLM land on two sides, ensuring peace and privacy.

Ideal for car or art collectors, the estate includes a 10,000 square foot climate-controlled shop for 20+ vehicles. A 2,100 square foot recreation center overlooks a one-acre stocked pond, with a full-size sand volleyball court and shooting range nearby. Gardeners will enjoy a lavender field, automated greenhouse, and fenced pastures.

Designed by Mussa & Associates and built by local craftsmen, the home includes radiant floor heating, expansive windows with mountain views, touchless pocket doors in the primary suite, and a 40 kW Tesla solar system with battery backup. All structures feature fireproof cement or metal siding. Metal roofs offer durability and easy maintenance. Though connected to the grid, the estate can run fully off-grid.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.