Pontis Group Appoints Andrew Bushell and Caroline Pan to Advisory Board to Accelerate Industrial Platform Growth

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pontis Group , a purpose-driven investment and advisory firm committed to transforming the U.S. industrial sector, today announced the appointment of veteran executives Andrew Bushell and Caroline Pan to its Advisory Board. These appointments reflect Pontis Group’s commitment to restoring the heyday of manufacturing in the U.S. through lean principles, digital transformation and automation. Pontis Group is actively seeking platform acquisitions to execute on this strategy.Andrew Bushell co-founded Cornerstone Capital Holdings in 2000. For the three years prior to forming Cornerstone, he was involved in industry consolidations, mergers, and acquisitions at BGL Capital Partners, a Chicago-based merchant banking group. Mr. Bushell received a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University, a J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law, and an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.Caroline Pan brings nearly three decades of global leadership across Fortune 100 firms including Ford Motor Company, Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, and Honeywell. She served as Chief Marketing Officer at Bright Machines, a pioneer in software-driven electronics assembly; and as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Lumentum Holdings, a $6B+ market cap industry leader in photonics design and manufacturing. Her expertise in B2B manufacturing and industrial automation complements Pontis Group’s investment focus and targeted end markets. Caroline holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School.“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew and Caroline to our Advisory Board,” said Vijay Rao, Managing Partner at Pontis Group. “Andrew has been a Private Equity investor for nearly two decades and has had several successful exits. His counsel is invaluable as we assess acquisition opportunities and test our deal hypotheses. I am also delighted to have Caroline as an advisor and sounding board again, as I did when we worked together at Honeywell. Caroline offers a unique mix of enterprise insight and operational know-how, key to unlocking value in industrial platforms. Her multifaceted experience will enhance our ability to identify promising opportunities and drive performance across the portfolio.”“Pontis Group’s approach and thesis of integrating lean operational practices with top-tier technology deployment is exactly the kind of platform needed to reshape the future of U.S. manufacturing,” said Andrew Bushell. “I am excited to be joining their Advisory Board and supporting Pontis’ commitment through focused acquisitions, disciplined investment and strategic growth.”“Pontis Group’s investment strategy is well-aligned to the sectors in which I’ve built the majority of my career, including advanced manufacturing, automation, and the industrial infrastructure underpinning global supply chains,” said Caroline Pan. “I look forward to supporting Vijay and the Pontis Group in forming and developing new industrial platforms and accelerating value creation through the integration of relevant technologies, experienced leadership, and execution discipline.”________________________________________About Pontis GroupPontis Group is an Independent Sponsor focused on investing in lower middle-market companies, with an emphasis on industrials, manufacturing, and B2B services. The team is composed of seasoned operators and functional leaders with a proven track record of driving P&L performance and creating shareholder value at global industrial and private equity–backed businesses. The team applies a hands-on operating approach rooted in Lean Manufacturing principles and strategic technology deployment to unlock performance and drive scale.More information about Pontis Group can be found at www.pontis-group.com

