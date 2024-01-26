Pontis Group strengthens its team with Anand Patel joining as Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontis Group, LLC, a rapidly growing Independent Sponsor focused on Lower Middle-Market (LMM) investments based in Dallas-Ft. Worth, announced today that it has expanded its team with Anand Patel joining the company as Partner, effective December 2023.
Most recently, Anand served as co-CEO and CFO at QT Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer located in Dallas, TX. Anand and his team expanded their precision machining and injection molding operations four-fold by improving operations using Lean and scaled with a bolt-on acquisition.
Previously, Anand served as President / Managing Director at three businesses in the Printing, Restaurant, & Retail industries to realize a 4x return at exit for shareholders. Anand has also created value in commercial real estate via land procurement, development and the execution of industrial value-add projects. Anand started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in their restructuring group in Chicago and has served on the Board of Directors of Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind, a non-profit organization.
“I am pleased to have joined the Pontis Group team and am looking forward to working with Vijay and Clay,” said Anand Patel. “I’m also looking forward to applying my finance, entrepreneurial and hands-on operational background to create value in the companies we acquire. We have an amazing opportunity to enhance shareholder value in the dynamic LMM with our combined skillset.”
“Anand has already hit the ground running, enabling us to accelerate our acquisition activities. We look forward to partnering with lower middle market businesses to create value for our capital partners, shareholders and customers,” said Clay Callan, Partner at Pontis Group.
Vijay Rao, Managing Partner at Pontis Group added, “I love the energy, passion and unique blend of skills and experiences that Anand brings to the team. He is a true entrepreneur, and his firsthand experience at dealing with the challenges faced by business owners in the lower middle-market allows him to provide valuable insights on deal dynamics, origination, valuation and operations of such businesses.”
About Pontis Group
Pontis Group is an Independent Sponsor targeting investments in the LMM segment. Its focus areas are Industrials, Manufacturing, Automotive Aftermarket and B2B services. The team collectively has a broad and deep range of skills from decades of leadership and functional experience in global industrial companies, Private Equity and Small Business. Their value creation philosophy and playbook stems from a fusion of lean principles and technology.
More information about Pontis Group and their investment criteria can be found at https://www.pontis-group.com/investment-criteria
Vijay R. Rao
Most recently, Anand served as co-CEO and CFO at QT Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer located in Dallas, TX. Anand and his team expanded their precision machining and injection molding operations four-fold by improving operations using Lean and scaled with a bolt-on acquisition.
Previously, Anand served as President / Managing Director at three businesses in the Printing, Restaurant, & Retail industries to realize a 4x return at exit for shareholders. Anand has also created value in commercial real estate via land procurement, development and the execution of industrial value-add projects. Anand started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in their restructuring group in Chicago and has served on the Board of Directors of Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind, a non-profit organization.
“I am pleased to have joined the Pontis Group team and am looking forward to working with Vijay and Clay,” said Anand Patel. “I’m also looking forward to applying my finance, entrepreneurial and hands-on operational background to create value in the companies we acquire. We have an amazing opportunity to enhance shareholder value in the dynamic LMM with our combined skillset.”
“Anand has already hit the ground running, enabling us to accelerate our acquisition activities. We look forward to partnering with lower middle market businesses to create value for our capital partners, shareholders and customers,” said Clay Callan, Partner at Pontis Group.
Vijay Rao, Managing Partner at Pontis Group added, “I love the energy, passion and unique blend of skills and experiences that Anand brings to the team. He is a true entrepreneur, and his firsthand experience at dealing with the challenges faced by business owners in the lower middle-market allows him to provide valuable insights on deal dynamics, origination, valuation and operations of such businesses.”
About Pontis Group
Pontis Group is an Independent Sponsor targeting investments in the LMM segment. Its focus areas are Industrials, Manufacturing, Automotive Aftermarket and B2B services. The team collectively has a broad and deep range of skills from decades of leadership and functional experience in global industrial companies, Private Equity and Small Business. Their value creation philosophy and playbook stems from a fusion of lean principles and technology.
More information about Pontis Group and their investment criteria can be found at https://www.pontis-group.com/investment-criteria
Vijay R. Rao
Pontis Group, LLC
+1 917-520-9582
email us here