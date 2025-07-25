Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $5.4 million in Grants to Revitalize Downtown Development 

Funding will support job growth, business expansion, and community revitalization across the Commonwealth

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $5.4 million in grant awards to Virginia communities to support 30 local projects that revitalize historic commercial districts, transform vacant structures, expand small businesses, and bolster local economies. The funding will enhance communities, create or expand 19 businesses, generate 142 new jobs, and leverage more than $17.6 million in additional public and private investments.

“We are thrilled to partner with business and community leaders to launch projects that will create jobs and strengthen these historic downtowns,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to seeing these projects create opportunity and prosperity for the Virginia communities that make our state the best place to live, work, raise a family, and do business.”

Grant awards include over $4.5 million in Industrial Revitalization Funds for 8 projects across the Commonwealth, $570,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to 17 communities, and $325,000 in Community Business Launch grants for 5 projects.

“These community grants enable Virginia to deliver targeted support for local economic development priorities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “The investments will foster local revitalization efforts, offer innovative solutions, drive economic development, and build stronger communities across the Commonwealth.”

Since 1985, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street Program. The Industrial Revitalization Fund leverages local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties. In addition, DHCD administers Community Business Launch to support small business creation and fill vacancies in historic downtown districts and commercial corridors.

To learn more about DHCD’s downtown revitalization programs, visit: dhcd.virginia.gov/irf

dhcd.virginia.gov/vms

dhcd.virginia.gov/cbl