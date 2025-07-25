Athré Facial Plastics Launches Luxury Recovery Packages for Out-of-Town Patients

A Boutique Surgical Experience Designed for Comfort, Convenience, and Concierge-Level Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athré Facial Plastics is proud to introduce its new Out-of-Town Recovery Packages, delivering concierge-level care to facelift and rhinoplasty patients traveling to Houston for facial plastic surgery. From airport pick-up to private post-operative nursing, the practice offers a boutique surgical experience for patients from around the world.

“At Athré Facial Plastics, we believe great results begin with a great recovery,” said Dr. Raghu Athré, facial plastic surgeon and founder. “Whether you’re traveling in for a facelift, rhinoplasty, or both, I want every patient to feel not only cared for—but seen.”

Tailored Experiences for Seamless Healing

Each package is thoughtfully designed to reduce stress, eliminate guesswork, and provide an unmatched level of comfort:

• Out-of-Town Facelift Package: 12 nights of coordinated recovery in a premium hotel or boutique Airbnb, private airport transfers, daily round-trip appointment transportation, and first-night private nursing care.

• Out-of-Town Rhinoplasty Package (starting at $3,500): A 6-night recovery experience including luxury lodging, transportation, and night-one nursing care for peace of mind and smooth healing.

• Local Recovery Packages (starting at $2,500): For Houston-area residents seeking a stress-free, private healing environment, this option includes hotel stays, transportation, and nursing care without leaving the city.

Concierge Services That Go Beyond the Standard

From sourcing vetted accommodations to offering first-night nursing care, the Athré team provides an elevated experience designed for comfort and peace of mind. Patients are never more than a few minutes from the clinic, with transportation provided for all follow-up visits.

“Planning surgery from out of town can feel overwhelming,” said Dr. Athré. “We’ve built a program that lets our patients focus on healing—not logistics.”

More Than a Medical Trip—It’s Curated Care

Every Out-of-Town Recovery Package is fully customizable to the patient’s individual needs and preferences. These packages serve as a helpful starting point to understand what’s available, but no two journeys look exactly the same. Some patients may prefer to travel with a caretaker or family member, while others choose to have the Athré team curate the full experience from start to finish. Optional add-ons such as extended nursing care, family accommodations, and holistic recovery options are available upon request.

Ready to start planning your journey?

Visit https://www.athrefacialplastics.com/resources/out-of-town-patients/ or contact our care coordinators to learn more about travel timelines, recovery tips, and what to expect before and after surgery.

About Athré Facial Plastics

Founded by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Raghu Athré, Athré Facial Plastics offers advanced cosmetic procedures with an artistic, individualized approach. Known for natural-looking results and personalized care, the Houston-based practice welcomes patients from across the U.S. and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.