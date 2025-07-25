Refreshment in all shades of blue

SLOVENIA, July 25 - Swimming in the emerald waters of Lake Bled, while enjoying a magnificent view of the island with a church, is an unforgettable experience. Just as relaxing is drifting with the gentle flow of the Kolpa river while taking in the stunning landscape of Bela krajina. A dip in the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea leaves salt in your hair and memories that smell like summer long after the days begin to shorten.

Where the water is clean and the summer is carefree

Refreshment in Slovenia comes in the form of 48 bathing waters, where the Slovenian Environment Agency regularly monitors water quality – every 14 days during the bathing season. In 2024, all bathing waters in Slovenia were rated as excellent or good by the European Environment Agency.

Sea

For many, summer just is not complete without splashing in the sea. Slovenia’s small but charming coastline offers both hidden and well-known spots that invite you to dive into the Adriatic Sea.

Svetilnik Beach in Izola is particularly scenic and popular. It is located on Cape Petelin, where the town of Izola stretches farthest into the sea. The beach offers safe access to the sea, shade from pine trees and breathtaking views from Moon Bay in Strunjan, across Trieste and Debeli rtič, to Koper. A picturesque sunset rounds out a perfect day by the water.

If you want to swim in crystal-clear waters with a view of Piran in the distance, a lovely beach that was renovated in 2020 awaits you in Strunjan Landscape Park. From there, you can enjoy a stunning panorama, and the pine trees right by the shore offer natural shade. The nearby protected area invites you to explore Strunjan Landscape Park, where nature reveals all its beauty in a diverse environment.

Lakes

The two largest natural lakes in Slovenia, Lake Bled and Lake Bohinj, are among the most popular swimming spots.

In recent years, Lake Velenje, which was formed as a result of lignite mining, has also been attracting more and more visitors. Next to it is the popular Velenje Beach, where you can enjoy carefree lounging or have fun in the water park.

Rivers

In the south of Slovenia, on the border with Croatia, the Kolpa, our southernmost and warmest river, slowly winds its way. As it can reach quite high temperatures in summer, up to 28 degrees Celsius, it is very popular for swimming. There are numerous accessible natural swimming sites along its banks.

In the west of the country flows what some consider to be the most beautiful alpine river, the emerald beauty of the Soča, along which there are five swimming areas. However, the Soča is also known as one of the coldest rivers in Slovenia, often reaching only 10 degrees Celsius in summer, rarely more than 15, depending on the location and weather. Swimming in it is therefore truly a refreshment. The Soča is a wild alpine river, so special caution is required when swimming.

Safe swimming

Swimming in rivers, lakes and the sea is not limited to areas with bathing water status, but can be done anywhere where it is not expressly prohibited. However, the National Institute of Public Health recommends swimming only where water quality is monitored during the bathing season, namely the 48 sections of rivers, lakes and the sea mentioned earlier. Among these, 18 natural bathing sites have official managers who ensure the safety and proper maintenance of the area. This means lifeguards are present at these sites. There are also 30 bathing areas without managers or lifeguards, so swimming there is at your own risk.

The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief has issued recommendations for safe swimming: