Scandium Market anticipated to reach US$489.802 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.37%

The scandium market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% from US$359.749 million in 2025 to US$489.802 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the scandium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$489.802 million by 2030.The global market for scandium, a rare earth metal with unique properties, has been steadily growing in recent years. With the increasing demand for sustainable materials in various industries, the use of scandium has become more prevalent. This trend is expected to continue as more companies and governments prioritize sustainability in their operations.This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for scandium in the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. Scandium is known for its lightweight and high-strength properties, making it a valuable component in the production of fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft In addition, the use of scandium in the manufacturing of solid oxide fuel cells , which are used in clean energy production, has also contributed to the market's growth. As the world shifts towards renewable energy sources, the demand for scandium is expected to increase even further. This presents a significant opportunity for companies in the scandium market to expand their operations and meet the growing demand.The market for scandium is also seeing a boost from government initiatives promoting the use of sustainable materials. For instance, the European Union has included scandium in its list of critical raw materials, highlighting its importance in achieving a more sustainable future. This recognition is expected to drive investments in the scandium market and further propel its growth.In conclusion, the scandium market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable materials and the recognition of scandium's unique properties. As more industries and governments prioritize sustainability, the demand for scandium is expected to continue to rise. This presents a promising outlook for the market and its stakeholders, and we can expect to see further developments in the use of scandium in various industries in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/scandium-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the scandium market that have been covered are Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., NioCorp Developments Ltd., Platina Resources Ltd., American Elements, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Materion Corporation, GFS Chemicals Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the scandium market as follows:By Product Type• Scandium Oxide• Scandium Metal• Scandium Alloys• Scandium Compounds• OthersBy Application• Aluminum-Scandium Alloys• Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)• High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps• Lasers• OthersBy end-use sector• Aerospace and Defense• Automotive• Energy• Electronics• Additive Manufacturing• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.• Scandium International Mining Corp.• NioCorp Developments Ltd.• Platina Resources Ltd.• American Elements• Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/metal-finishing-chemicals-market • Smart Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-materials-market • Shape Memory Alloy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/shape-memory-alloy-market • Global Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-sodium-carbonate-soda-ash-market • Global Nano Metals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nano-metals-market 