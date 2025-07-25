Efficiency in Every Frame: Window Mart is Named a Top Window Company for 2025 by ThreeBestRated®
Window Mart recognizes that windows are more than just structural components; they are integral to a home’s energy efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and overall value. That’s why they are dedicated to providing high-quality and reliable windows and doors in Calgary.
Window Mart: A Window Company for Canadians
Window Mart delivers Energy Star-rated windows, doors, and window coverings to homeowners across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. They are committed to sourcing Canadian products and have a strong partnership with the top Canadian manufacturers like Vinyl Pro and Cardinal Glass which ensure their products are built to withstand the nation’s harsh climate.
They are proud members of both the Alberta Construction Association (ACA) and the Edmonton Construction Association (ECA) and uphold the highest industry standards on every project. Their BBB accreditation and CSA certification further underscore their commitment to meeting stringent national standards, ensuring the safety and quality of the products.
At Window Mart, a team of highly trained professionals brings expert craftsmanship to every window and door installation and replacement. Each task is executed with a strong focus on flawless performance and long-term durability. The team takes the time to understand each client’s unique goals and provides personalized recommendations that align with their vision.
This unwavering dedication to achieving complete customer satisfaction on every project has earned Window Mart the prestigious ThreeBestRated® award for 2025 and named them one of Canada’s leading windows and doors providers. Upon receiving the award, the team feels thrilled as it reflects their unparalleled customer service.
What Sets Window Mart’s Windows Apart?
>> UPVC Blend: Perfect for the Canadian Climate
At Window Mart, their windows and doors are made of a 100% lead-free UPVC blend. This advanced composition provides excellent resistance to impact, cracking, and discoloration. As a result, their windows remain strong and attractive after years of exposure to harsh weather conditions.
>> Enhanced Energy Efficiency
Each window is equipped with a fully sealed glass unit with a standard overall thickness of 13/16 inch and the highest number of internal air chambers. This unique design gives Window Mart’s windows and doors outstanding insulation and sound abatement properties and maximized energy and thermal efficiency. This helps to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature and quieter environment while reducing energy costs.
>> Fusion Welding—A Strong Foundation for Windows
Another prominent feature of Window Mart’s products is fusion welding, which is designed to ensure airtight and watertight frames. This advanced construction method not only prevents air and water infiltration but also significantly improves the overall strength and structural integrity of the frame.
>> Low-Maintenance and Stylish
Window Mart windows and doors are low maintenance and available in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes. This improves the home’s curb appeal, whether it is a new build or a facelift.
>> Innovative Solutions Backed by Warranty
In addition to providing innovative solutions, Window Mart demonstrates a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction by offering a warranty of up to 25 years on materials and manufacturing. This extended warranty reflects the company's confidence in the durability and function of their materials, guaranteeing peace of mind for their clients, knowing their investment is safe.
Window Mart has showrooms across Canada, including Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Red Deer, Vancouver, and Toronto, showcasing their wide variety of windows, entry doors, patio doors, door glasses, and window coverings. For more information, visit: windowmart.ca.
