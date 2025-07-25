Kim Bickley Celebrates Daughter’s Fairytale Wedding in Monaco in Stunning Lee Anderson Couture

Kim Bikley in Lee Anderson Couture

Kim Bickley, turned to renowned New York designer, Lee Anderson, to craft two bespoke couture pieces for her daughter's wedding ceremony in Monaco.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Bickley, Philanthropist, style icon, editor at large for Daily Front Row, and daughter of the President of Coach, celebrated a joyous milestone this summer as her daughter tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony set against the dazzling backdrop of Monaco. True to her elegant and expressive sense of style, Bickley turned to renowned New York designer, Lee Anderson, to craft two bespoke couture pieces for the occasion.

Known for her love of bold yet refined fashion, Bickley made a radiant impression in two custom creations by Lee Anderson Couture—each thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of Monaco and the celebration's romantic atmosphere.

“The designer Lee Anderson of Lee Anderson Couture said, ‘Kim Bickley loves unique patterns with soft detail and beautiful colors. When she mentioned her daughter was getting married in Monaco, and that she wanted to combine the look of elegance with boldness, we picked soft prints that would capture the beautiful sunrises and exquisite background of Monaco.’”

For the wedding ceremony, Bickley wore a loose tailored ensemble in soft hues of tangerine and lilac, chosen to mirror the glow of the Monaco sunrise. The look effortlessly blended grace with a statement of individuality.

For the rehearsal dinner, Anderson designed a floral print gown featuring rich pink blooms against a soft blue background, harmonizing beautifully with Monaco’s coastal charm and creating an unforgettable presence.

Bickley’s fashion choices garnered admiration from guests and fashion watchers alike, adding another memorable chapter to her ongoing influence in the world of elevated, expressive style.

About Lee Anderson Couture

Lee Anderson Couture is a luxury fashion house based in New York City, known for timeless design, exceptional tailoring, and custom-made elegance that transcends trends.

For more see: www.leeandersoncouture.com

Picture: Courtesy of Kim Bickley

Legal Disclaimer:

