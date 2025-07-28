RAD Security Unveils New Features for RADBots, Agentic AI-powered Digital Workers Transforming Security Workflows

Specialized bots, unified risk reporting, real-time Q&A, deep integrations, and automated compliance help security teams work smarter

Each bot is built for a specific job—triage, compliance, investigation, or prioritization—and operates with the full context of your environment.” — Jimmy Mesta, Co-Founder and CTO of RAD Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Security, the leader in AI-powered cloud and AI protection, is launching RADBots. These named, autonomous digital workers help security teams investigate faster, explain risk clearly, and automate actions across the tech stack. Launching as the security world comes together at Black Hat USA 2025 (Expo Hall booth #6225 in Startup City), each RADBot has a clear role—tracking sensitive data, monitoring shadow AI, or managing compliance—delivering simple, contextual updates into the new RAD Command Center.

“RADBots give security teams a new way to get real work done,” said Jimmy Mesta, Co-Founder and CTO of RAD Security. “Each bot is built for a specific job—triage, compliance, investigation, or prioritization—and operates with the full context of your environment. This launch brings our vision to life: automation that’s purpose-built, explainable, and deeply aligned with how security teams actually work.”

The RADBots launch includes several major capabilities designed to change the way security automation is operationalized:

-- Meet the RADBots: Each RADBot has a defined role—VulnBot for posture, CloudBot for detection and response, GRCBot for reporting, and Ask RADBot for investigation and follow-up. GRCBot handles everything from framework mapping to audit output, using live data to answer questions like “Are we covered?” RADBots work across your stack with real-time context, surfacing what’s risky, why it matters, and what to do next.

-- RAD Command Center: Structured insights from each RADBot land in the RAD Command Center, where teams can review, prioritize, and act. Security leaders, analysts, and compliance teams get immediate clarity without jumping between dashboards or parsing raw alerts.

-- Ask RADBot Anywhere: Teams can now interact directly with RADBots across RAD’s UI. Ask questions, get answers, and receive detailed risk explanations in flow.

-- Cross-Stack Context: New integrations with platforms like Wiz, CrowdStrike, and Okta bring broader visibility and deeper signal fidelity, allowing RADBots to investigate with richer, cross-tool context.

-- GRCBot: Designed to eliminate audit scramble, the new GRC-focused RADBot automates evidence gathering and risk summaries, helping compliance teams self-serve and stay audit-ready at all times.

“As security leaders look for new possibilities with AI automation, RADBots are at the forefront of redefining modern security workflows,” said James Berthoty at Latio. “Where others offer mere AI incident summaries, RAD is introducing a new holistic user experience with agents at the center. It’s a novel, operational model that looks to combine agentic AI with robust cloud data. These releases offer a glimpse into the future of security workflows.”

“RAD is building the future of how security work gets done,” said Ernie Bio of Forgepoint Capital. “Agentic bots that automate, explain, and act are a powerful model for scaling security in complex environments. As AI adoption grows across every sector, RAD is positioned to lead a multibillion-dollar shift in how teams operate—faster, smarter, and with clearer outcomes.”

With these launches, RAD Security is doubling down on its mission to make security actually make sense. Using AI-powered digital workers, the RAD platform automates investigations, connects the dots between threats, prioritizes what really matters, and delivers clear, actionable insights you can trust. Unlike old-school security tools that just throw alerts your way, RAD guides you through the whole process—from spotting the issue to resolving it—with straightforward steps you can follow.

To see RADBot in action, visit https://www.radsecurity.ai/ and book a live demo or if you are at Black Hat, stop by Expo Hall booth #6225 in Startup City to meet the RAD Security Team for a hands-on demo of RADBot, tailored to your toughest challenges, and enter our YETI Cooler backpack raffle while you're there. Check out this link for all of our whereabouts, and to book time with the team: https://go.rad.security/bhusa-25.

In 2024, RAD Security was the only company selected from thousands of applicants to compete as a finalist in both the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox and the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition, where it took home the audience choice award. This year co-founder and CEO Brooke Motta will be a judge in the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition. Additionally, RAD Security is excited to be a new member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

About RAD Security

RAD Security offers a complete AI-driven platform that empowers organizations to secure their AI workloads and cloud infrastructure with real-time, behavior-driven defense. Building on its battle-tested Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) platform, RAD enhances its capabilities to help enterprises safeguard their AI systems as they grow and adapt. With a focus on proactive security and continuous adaptation, RAD Security enables businesses to confidently navigate the complexities of AI security while maintaining seamless, scalable protection. To learn more, please visit https://rad.security/ and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radsecurity/.

