CCI Training Center Listed Among The Most Affordable Trade Schools & Training Programs in Arlington, TX by Research.com

CCI Training Center listed as one of the Most Affordable Trade Schools in Arlington, Texas, for 2026

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research.com released a report on the Most Affordable Trade School and Training Programs in Arlington , and the CCI Training Center , a leading provider of vocational education and flexible career training, found itself in the center stage of this ranking.The recognition focused on the affordability and outcomes of different centers’ programs, particularly within the Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services fields.This is what Martin Zandi, President of CCI Training Center, had to say on this achievement:“This award underscores our unwavering dedication to providing fast-track, high-quality career training at affordable prices across the country. Achieving this award has motivated us to double down on our commitment to student success by enhancing our career services and support resources, helping more graduates seamlessly transition from the classroom into high-value professional roles.”About the AwardResearch.com evaluated schools based on a combination of factors, including tuition costs, the percentage of students receiving financial aid, and median earnings of graduates one year after completion. CCI is proud to have ranked among the most affordable trade schools in Arlington.About CCI Training CenterCCI Training Center was founded in 1984 with a mission to empower new graduates and career changers by training them for in-demand skills. In addition to Allied Healthcare Training, CCI also offers flexible, fully online programs in Information Technology and Business Administration.All of the career training programs are led by expert instructors along with personalized support that aligns with current workforce needs.So far, CCI Training Center has provided vocational training to over 24,000 students during its 40-year operation.Key Program Highlights:Healthcare: Radiology Technician (Limited-scope), Medical Assistants, Pharmacy TechnicianInformation Technology: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Desktop TechnicianBusiness: Virtual AssistantWith respect to new changes focused on trade skills, vocational training is and will continue to play a vital role in this economy, as it equips students with practical skills and credentials that directly align with market demand.

