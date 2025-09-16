Adorb Launches #MatchingMonsters – A Halloween Challenge for Couples Everywhere

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween has long been about costumes, candy, and scares, but this year, it’s also about connection. Adorb Custom Tees, a U.S.-based apparel brand known for its playful matching designs, has launched the #MatchingMonsters Challenge - a viral contest inviting couples to celebrate the season in matching Halloween t-shirts.The challenge, which runs from August 21 through October 31, is already turning heads online. In just a few days, the hashtag has drawn several entries across TikTok, with videos of couples dressed up in shirts like “Pumpkin & Spice,” “His Witch & Her Boo,” and many more.How it works is simple: Couples put their favourite Adorb’s couples Halloween t-shirts , take a photo or video, and share it on TikTok using #MatchingMonsters while tagging @AdorbCustomTees The winner of the challenge will get an enchanting prize package. The grand prize includes $200 cash, a one-year subscription to Adorb’s exclusive Tee Drop program, and a feature across Adorb’s social media channels.While the prizes are appealing, the campaign’s success is rooted in something more sentimental. It’s about laughing, making memories, and feeling connected.This is “why” the challenge exists, says Adorb -“Every shirt we design is made to celebrate love, family, and the unique bonds people share. Whether it’s anniversaries, milestones, or inside jokes only close friends get. Our designs are intended to help people show up for each other in a matching way. This Halloween, we’re turning up the fun. With the #MatchingMonsters Challenge, we’re inviting real couples; the goofy ones, the spooky ones, the creative ones — to step into the spotlight.”The #MatchingMonsters Challenge continues through October 31, with winners to be announced shortly after. Couples interested in joining can browse the full collection of designs at adorbcustomtees.com and enter by sharing their looks online.About Adorb Custom TeesAdorb Custom Tees is a U.S.-based brand dedicated to creating playful, heartfelt, and meaningful apparel that brings people closer. From anniversaries to milestones to inside jokes only best friends understand. Adorb’s custom designs are made to celebrate the bonds that matter most. Spooky, silly, or sentimental, their t-shirts make moments unforgettable.For more information, please contact -Adorb Custom TeesEmail: hello@adorbcustomtees.comPhone: +1(754) 799-3799Website: https://adorbcustomtees.com

