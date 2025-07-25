JOYN Group earns ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Leadership in Information Security and Digital Trust

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOYN Group, a global IT consulting and digital transformation provider that holds Growin, Fyld, Landskill, Infosistema, and DocDigitizer, proudly announces its official certification in ISO/IEC 27001 — the world’s leading standard for information security management systems (ISMS).This achievement demonstrates JOYN’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence, data protection, and risk management across its international operations.Securing the Digital Future for Clients WorldwideAs organizations accelerate their digital transformation, the protection of sensitive information has become a top priority. With over 500 consultants delivering projects across 20+ countries, JOYN ensures that data security is at the core of its strategy.“ISO 27001 isn’t just a compliance milestone — it reflects how deeply security is embedded in the way we work,” said Gonçalo Caeiro, President of JOYN Group.“Our clients trust us with critical systems and sensitive data. This certification reinforces that trust.”What ISO 27001 Means for Clients and PartnersThe ISO 27001 certification validates that JOYN has implemented a robust, systematic approach to identifying, mitigating, and managing information security risks. Key benefits for clients include:● Enhanced Data Protection — Confidential and personal data are managed under globally recognized controls.● Reduced Risk Exposure — Threats are identified early and addressed through proactive security policies.● Streamlined Compliance — Vendor due diligence becomes faster and more efficient.● Stronger Competitive Position — Collaborating with a certified partner adds value and assurance in regulated industries.Security Built into the Consulting DNAJOYN embedded the ISO 27001 framework throughout its global consulting workforce — from on-site teams to remote delivery hubs. This enables a unified, security-first culture that spans geographies and project types.“We’ve aligned our teams around a single goal: delivering secure, reliable solutions with accountability,” said Hugo Pereira, Senior Partner at JOYN.“ISO 27001 gives us a scalable foundation to grow without compromising on trust.”Expanding Capabilities Across Regulated and Global MarketsWith the ISO 27001 certification, JOYN strengthens its position as a strategic partner for clients in highly regulated sectors such as:● Financial services● Healthcare and life sciences● Energy and utilities● Public sector and smart governmentIt also supports JOYN’s expansion into new global markets, ensuring security practices evolve alongside the cybersecurity threat landscape.About JOYN GroupFounded in 2015, JOYN is an international IT consulting group helping organizations leverage technology to innovate and perform. With a global team of over 500 consultants, JOYN delivers end-to-end digital solutions in:● Consulting — IT strategy, staff augmentation, and outsourcing via Growin, Fyld, and Landskill● Intelligent Automation — AI and automation products including BizAPIs, DMM, and DocDigitizer● Business Optimization — SaaS and low-code BPM platforms via UniksystemFor more information, visit: www.joyn-group.com

