Infosistema's DMM is Now Able to Use OutSystems Runtime Connection

MASSACHUSETTS, BOSTON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infosistema presents an update to its flagship product DMM - Data Migration Manager that improves the user experience and brings innovation to data management on the OutSystems platform. The new version 4.0 features two major upgrades and several improvements!Runtime Connection: Infosistema DMM is now able to use the underlying OutSystems Runtime Connection with any of its key features, including Data Migration, Data Export, Data Import, Data Scrambling, and Data Browsing. This represents a major upgrade since it no longer requires a connection string with elevated privileges.Data Append Mode: Infosistema DMM can now append data to existing datasets without requiring identity columns for synchronization. With this mode, information from the source will be appended in the destination database and all constraints from the source will be verified automatically by Infosistema DMM. This mode can be used in both Data Migration and Data Import.These new features allow for a much faster and easier out-of-box setup of DMM since now there is no need to set up specific database connections—–DMM can use the standard OutSystems Runtime Connection!The new Data Append Mode simplifies the migration process when the use case allows for data appending without the need to sync identity columns, and it increases our product’s usability in situations where the destination database is online and being changed while the migration process is running.These two major upgrades come shortly after we revamped Data Import from legacy/non-OutSystems apps and updated several Structure Export features.Some common client use cases for our DMM users are:Importing data from legacy/non-OutSystems apps• Wanting data available in new OutSystems apps and therefore migrating data from “legacy” apps into OutSystems (from Lotus Notes, MS Access, etc.).• Very relevant when the client bets on the OutSystems platform for digital transformation, attempting to resolve shadow IT issues, or diminishing the dependency on different (often old) techs.Improve development quality and reduce QA workload• Data Migration from production data into QA and development to avoid problems and spending extra time and money due to poor data available to developers or the tester’s ability to comprehend the production impact.OutSystems platform version upgrade (8, 9, 10 and 11)• Upgrade app by app and not the whole environment at the same time.• Avoid risk in having different platform versions in development/QA/production.• If the new version doesn’t support the same stack. For example, clients using a MySQL/Java stack and planning to upgrade to OS11.Data Backup• When a full database backup is not feasible; when the DRP needs a fast continuous information backup.Migrating to other technical stacks• Data migration between: OnPrem <-> Cloud (client Cloud, OutSystems PaaS Cloud in Azure, AWS) MySQL -> SQLServer, MySQL -> Oracle SQL Server <-> OraclePerformance testing or pen testing• Performance, security, or penetration tests done in a non-production environment, to guarantee “good data” — either in volume or quality — to mimic production.Data privacy, data cleaning• Easily guarantee scrambling, anonymizing or deleting dataBruno Costa, executive VP at Infosistema, says “We have a fast-paced development cycle in DMM to guarantee the best product for our clients! Features like this that bring quick wins for clients and make DMM much easier to use are given top priority—and we also keep requesting new challenges from our client base that they are facing and features they would like to see. Our product lab is focused on bringing the best solution to the market and keeping us the #1 product for data management in OutSystems!”There will be a webinar on April 22nd to go over the new features, register here Infosistema also created a Foundation Course to explain the basics of data migration in the OutSystems platform. It starts on the 16th April - learn more here Read here the recent DMM case study with GarantiBBVA.To learn more about DMM, visit https://www.infosistema.com/dmm-data-migration-manager/



