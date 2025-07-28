Virtual Humans Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

Virtual Humans Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Was The Size Of The Virtual Humans Market In Recent Years?

The virtual humans market saw significant growth in recent years, ballooning from $34.88 billion in 2024 to a staggering $51.94 billion in 2025. This rapid expansion was rooted in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 48.9%. Factors including increased digitalization, smartphone penetration, and greater adoption of virtual assistance and chatbots drove this growth, as did the burgeoning phenomenon of the metaverse.

What Is The Projected Growth For The Virtual Humans Market In Upcoming Years?

The virtual humans market is on the brink of even more explosive growth. From 2025 onwards, it will soar to an impressive $252.61 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 48.5%. This forthcoming growth will stem from a swell in e-commerce, increased demand for personalized experiences, and further expansion of the metaverse. Also noteworthy, the market's expansion will be fueled by the rising acceptance of digital influencers and an amplified focus on customer experience. Emerging trends, such as technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence, multilingual capabilities personalised experiences, and collaboration with influencers are expected to contribute significantly to this expansion.

What Propels The Growth Of The Virtual Humans Market?

The rapid expansion of the metaverse is expected to be a primary driver for the robust growth of the virtual humans market. Characterised as a collective virtual shared space that converges virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality, the metaverse has sparked immense interest in digital experiences, remote work, and socialization. Within this realm, virtual humans, also known as digital avatars or virtual beings, play a central role. They represent users, AI-driven characters, or standalone entities with essential functions, and enrich the user experience by creating more personalized and interactive digital environments. For instance, the UK Intellectual Property Office projected in March 2024 that the number of metaverse users is set to skyrocket, potentially reaching an estimated 1.4 billion users with a market size of $490.4 billion by 2030. Hence, it is clear that the ongoing expansion of the metaverse is indeed driving the virtual humans market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players?

Several major companies are key players in the virtual humans market. These include Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Unity Software Inc., Epic Games Inc., Xsens Technologies B.V., Reallusion Inc., Soul Machines Limited, AltspaceVR Inc., Cubic Motion Limited, Datagen Technologies Ltd., Inworld AI Inc., 3Lateral d.o.o., Faceware Technologies Inc., Offbeat Media Group LLC, Quantum Capture Inc., UneeQ Limited, and VNTANA Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Virtual Humans Industry?

Major companies in the virtual humans market are pioneering technologically innovative solutions, especially in the field of AI-driven virtual human technologies. By improving human-computer interaction, creating more realistic avatars, and expanding use cases in various industries, these companies are redefining standards in the industry. For example, in June 2024, Nvidia Corporation, a US-based software company, partnered with Aww Inc., a Japan-based virtual human company, to enhance AI-driven virtual human technology. This collaboration focused on enhancing interactions with their virtual influencer, imma, using NVIDIA's Audio2Face technology for realistic facial animations and lip-syncing.

How Is The Virtual Humans Market Segmented?

As detailed in the report, the virtual humans market is segmented by type, application, and industry. By type, it consists of Avatars and Autonomous Virtual Humans. The applications spread across Gaming And Entertainment, Simulation And Training, Virtual Reality VR And Augmented Reality AR, Customer Service And Virtual Assistants, Marketing And Advertising, and Other Applications. By industry, the market segments include Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Military, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Gaming And Entertainment, Marketing And Advertising, and Other Industries. Further subsegmentation of avatars includes 2D Avatars, 3D Avatars, Customizable Avatars, and Realistic Avatars. Autonomous Virtual Humans also have subgroups: AI-Powered Virtual Assistants, Socially Interactive Virtual Humans, Virtual Influencers, and Customer Service Virtual Humans.

How Is The Virtual Humans Market Distributed Regionally?

In 2024, North America held the title for the most significant share in the virtual humans market. However, eyes are set on Asia-Pacific as it's forecasted as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

