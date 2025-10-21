Used Truck Market to Expand at a 6.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $64.62 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Used Truck Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the used truck market has been experiencing consistent growth. The market is projected to increase from $47.67 billion in 2024 to $49.93 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The historic growth of this market can be credited to various factors, such as economic conditions, fleet renewal cycles, progress in construction and infrastructure, expansion of global trade, and environmental regulations.

In the forthcoming years, the used truck market is anticipated to witness robust expansion. The market is projected to climb to $64.62 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The surge in the projected timeframe can be linked to the expansion of e-commerce, the adoption of electric trucks, fleet optimization, a rise in logistics outsourcing, and resilience in the face of economic unpredictability. The prediction period will also see notable trends such as the digitization of sales platforms, advancements in technology, integration of telematics, predictive maintenance solutions, and a focus on sustainability.

What Are The Factors Driving The Used Truck Market?

The growth of the second-hand truck market is anticipated to be fueled by an upward trend in the construction industry. With its focus on construction, repair, renovation, and maintenance of infrastructure, the construction industry often utilizes used trucks for transportation of various building materials at construction sites. For instance, Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the country, reported in August 2022 that by 2025, the construction sector in India could potentially reach $1.4 trillion. Cities are expected to contribute to 70% of the country's GDP by 2030 according to a 2011 MGI report. The construction market in India is a web of 250 interconnected subsectors. By the year 2030, an estimated 600 million people are expected to live in urban areas, thus creating a demand for an additional 25 million medium-range and affordable houses. Hence, the growing construction sector is accelerating the market for used trucks.

Who Are The Major Players In The Used Truck Market?

Major players in the Used Truck include:

• Mercedes Benz AG

• Daimler Truck AG

• Charter Trucks Co

• Renault SA

• AB Volvo

• PACCAR Inc.

• Penske Automotive Group

• MAN SE

• Ryder System Inc.

• Scania AB

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Used Truck Sector?

The launch of creative brands and platforms for used trucks is an essential strategy for boosting recognition in this market sector. To solidify their foothold in the used truck market, leading enterprises are centering their efforts on introducing new solutions. As an example, in June 2023, the German auto manufacturer Daimler launched the Bharat Benz Certified brand for previously-owned trucks. When buying used Bharat Benz trucks, customers are given the choice to take up a new annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Used Truck Market Share?

The used truckmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Light-Duty Truck, Medium-Duty Truck, Heavy-Duty Truck

2) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Electric, Diesel

3) By Sales Channel: Franchised Dealer, Independent Dealer, Peer-To-Peer

4) By End-Use: Construction, Oil And Gas, Mining, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Light-Duty Truck: Pickup Trucks, Mini Trucks, Utility Trucks

2) By Medium-Duty Truck: Box Trucks, Flatbed Trucks, Delivery Trucks

3) By Heavy-Duty Truck: Tractor-Trailers (Semi-Trucks), Dump Trucks, Heavy Haul Trucks

What Are The Regional Trends In The Used Truck Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for used trucks and is anticipated to continue growing. The market report for used trucks covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

