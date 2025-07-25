September 17 Declared National Workforce Development Day to Rally Support for America’s Skilled Workforce

National Workforce Development Day National Workforce Development Day Community Contributor National Workforce Development Day Logo

National Workforce Development Day highlights the urgency of investing in the next generation of workers, from early education through leadership development.

Youth disconnection is also at a record high. Stats from 2024 show that more than 4 million young Americans ages 16–24 are neither in school nor working, limiting their potential and our future.” — PATHIRED President Daisy Saulls

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when America’s workforce faces critical shortages in skilled trades in essential industries, a new nationwide observance is urging all sectors to take action. September 17, 2025, will mark the first-ever National Workforce Development Day , a day of recognition and action dedicated to strengthening the talent pipeline that powers American prosperity.Created and led by nonprofit workforce development organization PATHIRED , National Workforce Development Day highlights the urgency of investing in the next generation of workers, from early education through career advancement and leadership development.The day also amplifies the momentum of Workforce Development Month, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to meet growing demands for skilled talent.“This is more than another celebration day on the calendar,” explained Daisy Saulls, PATHIRED President and National Workforce Development Day founder. “It’s a movement to highlight the critical role of workforce development in sustaining innovation, economic growth, and human flourishing.“Industries like manufacturing, construction, digital infrastructure, and the skilled trades have a high demand for talent. That gap hurts employers, workers, and communities alike.”The need for collaborative workforce development has never been more urgent. According to ManPower Group, 75% of U.S. employers already face talent shortages, the highest level in 17 years, and that gap is projected to widen.Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, one in five Americans will be of retirement age, thereby shrinking the working-age population and accelerating the loss of institutional knowledge.“Youth disconnection is also at a record high,” Saulls noted. “Stats from 2024 show that more than 4 million young Americans ages 16–24 are neither in school nor working, limiting their potential and our collective future.”According to Saulls, who has dedicated her career to building ecosystems for workforce success, investing in career pathways and professional development is essential to America’s long-term prosperity.“Our goal is to bring together a coalition of partners from across the country, including businesses, educators, nonprofits, government agencies, and community leaders, who have programs and resources that promote career readiness,” she said. “Together, we can celebrate the contributions of our workforce while empowering everyone to pursue fulfilling careers.”A National Call to ActionNational Workforce Development Day is not only a celebration but a rallying point for action.Organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate by hosting community events, announcing new workforce initiatives, or simply sharing stories that inspire students, job seekers, and families to explore diverse career pathways and resources using #WorkforceDay25.Examples of activities include:- Job fairs and apprenticeship showcases- Resume-building workshops and career readiness seminars- “Bring Kids to Work” days- Mentorship and job-shadowing opportunities- Announcing new employee benefits or career development programs- Days of classroom service in K–12 schools“No matter your sector, this is your chance to invest in the lifeblood of community prosperity,” Saulls said. “We hope to see communities large and small step up to help build a resilient and inclusive workforce.”Get InvolvedIndividuals and organizations are invited to visit NationalWorkforceDevelopmentDay.com to:1. Sign the pledge to show your support2. Register an event in your community3. Download free resources and promotional materials4. Share stories on social media using the hashtag #WorkforceDay25“Workforce development is everyone’s responsibility,” Saulls said. “Whether you’re a CEO, an educator, a policymaker, or a neighbor, you can play a part in shaping a future where all Americans have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Daisy Saulls Announces National Workforce Development Day 2025

