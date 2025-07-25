September 17 Declared National Workforce Development Day to Rally Support for America’s Skilled Workforce
National Workforce Development Day highlights the urgency of investing in the next generation of workers, from early education through leadership development.
Created and led by nonprofit workforce development organization PATHIRED, National Workforce Development Day highlights the urgency of investing in the next generation of workers, from early education through career advancement and leadership development.
The day also amplifies the momentum of Workforce Development Month, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to meet growing demands for skilled talent.
“This is more than another celebration day on the calendar,” explained Daisy Saulls, PATHIRED President and National Workforce Development Day founder. “It’s a movement to highlight the critical role of workforce development in sustaining innovation, economic growth, and human flourishing.
“Industries like manufacturing, construction, digital infrastructure, and the skilled trades have a high demand for talent. That gap hurts employers, workers, and communities alike.”
The need for collaborative workforce development has never been more urgent. According to ManPower Group, 75% of U.S. employers already face talent shortages, the highest level in 17 years, and that gap is projected to widen.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, one in five Americans will be of retirement age, thereby shrinking the working-age population and accelerating the loss of institutional knowledge.
“Youth disconnection is also at a record high,” Saulls noted. “Stats from 2024 show that more than 4 million young Americans ages 16–24 are neither in school nor working, limiting their potential and our collective future.”
According to Saulls, who has dedicated her career to building ecosystems for workforce success, investing in career pathways and professional development is essential to America’s long-term prosperity.
“Our goal is to bring together a coalition of partners from across the country, including businesses, educators, nonprofits, government agencies, and community leaders, who have programs and resources that promote career readiness,” she said. “Together, we can celebrate the contributions of our workforce while empowering everyone to pursue fulfilling careers.”
A National Call to Action
National Workforce Development Day is not only a celebration but a rallying point for action.
Organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate by hosting community events, announcing new workforce initiatives, or simply sharing stories that inspire students, job seekers, and families to explore diverse career pathways and resources using #WorkforceDay25.
Examples of activities include:
- Job fairs and apprenticeship showcases
- Resume-building workshops and career readiness seminars
- “Bring Kids to Work” days
- Mentorship and job-shadowing opportunities
- Announcing new employee benefits or career development programs
- Days of classroom service in K–12 schools
“No matter your sector, this is your chance to invest in the lifeblood of community prosperity,” Saulls said. “We hope to see communities large and small step up to help build a resilient and inclusive workforce.”
Get Involved
Individuals and organizations are invited to visit NationalWorkforceDevelopmentDay.com to:
1. Sign the pledge to show your support
2. Register an event in your community
3. Download free resources and promotional materials
4. Share stories on social media using the hashtag #WorkforceDay25
“Workforce development is everyone’s responsibility,” Saulls said. “Whether you’re a CEO, an educator, a policymaker, or a neighbor, you can play a part in shaping a future where all Americans have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”
Brian Tinsman
National Workforce Development Day
brian@h2dstrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Daisy Saulls Announces National Workforce Development Day 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.