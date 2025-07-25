Hosted.com’s Website Builder Powered by Site.pro for Easy WebSite Creation

Hosted.com - Website Creation using Site.pro Hosted.com Website Builder Hosted.com uses Site.Pro Drag-and-Drop Website Builder

CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com’s Website Builder , powered by Site.pro, offers a streamlined solution for individuals and small businesses to create and manage professional websites without the need for coding or web development experience.Accessible Web DevelopmentBy integrating Site.pro’s browser-based platform , the company provides users with an intuitive interface, pre-designed quality templates, and built-in ecommerce and SEO features, all within a centralized hosting environment, making web design more accessible to everyone.Hosted.com’s new Website Builder is designed to make professional website creation attainable for people without technical expertise. The intuitive interface reduces the time required to launch a website and offers full customization without the complexity associated with traditional site design and development.This is particularly beneficial for small businesses, freelancers, and startups who need to establish an online presence quickly and cost-effectively yet still maintain a professional look and feel. All website content, from layouts to navigation, can be managed and updated directly by the website owner, thus eliminating ongoing development costs.The Website Builder is built on Site.pro’s flexible framework, known for its user-friendly features and no-installation approach. It operates directly within a web browser, eliminating the need for external software or advanced setups.Features and ToolsUsers gain access to the following core capabilities:* Drag-and-Drop Design: Arrange and customize page elements, such as text blocks, images, and buttons, in real-time.* Responsive Templates: Hundreds of pre-built, professionally designed templates are included, that have been optimized for various industries and screen sizes.* Ecommerce Tools: Product management, payment gateway integrations (including PayPal), and customizable checkout pages are built in.* SEO and Analytics: Editable meta-tags, clean URL structures, and sitemap generation with Google Analytics support for improved search engine visibility and performance tracking.* Widget Library: A range of plugins, including maps, contact forms, and social media feeds, can be added with a few clicks.Hosted.com CEO Wayne Diamond says:"Our goal is to remove the complexity from website creation,". The integration of Site.pro allows anyone, regardless of their technical background, to build a responsive, fully functional website. We understand that not every business has the budget or in-house team to build a site from scratch. This solution ensures they don’t have to compromise on quality, functionality, or control.”Integrated Hosting and SecurityIn addition to design features, the Website Builder is fully integrated with Hosted.com’s hosting infrastructure. Sites built using the tool are hosted on servers with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, backed by secure features that include:* SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates* Daily automated backups* Malware scanning and firewallsClients also benefit from a centralized dashboard, accessible via the cPanel control panel, where they can manage their domains & site settings, hosting & email accounts, as well as resources including performance metrics all in one place.Unlike custom site design and development, which can incur high upfront and maintenance costs, Hosted.com offers this all-in-one solution through a single monthly pricing model. A free domain name registration is included with selected plans, providing further value for customers while consolidating their web services.Flexible and Up-scalableAs website and traffic needs grow, the hosting platform can scale accordingly. Businesses can start with a basic site and add in their ecommerce functionality and blogs at a later stage as they expand. From landing pages to customer engagement tools and from server resources to high-speed storage, all allow a site to be upgraded without disruption or complex migrations.The Website Builder, powered by Site.pro, is available immediately as an add-on feature when purchased with Hosted.com’s cPanel Web Hosting plans. If the hosting has already been purchased, a client just needs to contact the Support team to add in the Website Builder when they are ready.About Hosted.comHosted.com provides secure, scalable web hosting solutions for SMEs, businesses, and startups. The company offers a comprehensive range of online services, including domain registration, hosting, website building tools, and email management. Hosted.com’s mission is to simplify website, domain and hosting management while ensuring reliability, performance, and security.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 25 years of experience in the domain name and web hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com aims to simplify domain name registration and web hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

