Ship Building Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Ship Building Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been The Trend In The Ship Building Market Size In Recent Years?

The ship building market size has shown tremendous growth in recent years, escalating from $221.13 billion in 2024 to an expected $236.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8%. This growth throughout the historic period is primarily due to surging economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in demand for cruise ships, expansion in seaborne trade, and the influence of favorable government initiatives.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Projected Size Of The Shipbuilding Market In The Next Few Years?

Strong growth is predicted for the ship building market size in the next few years, projected to achieve $295.63 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period is being driven by factors such as an increasing demand for e-commerce, burgeoning tourism, and a booming global population.

Noteworthy trends anticipated in the forecast period include a focus on the integration of artificial intelligence AI, implementation of green ship building technologies, a surge in LNG liquefied natural gas-fueled engines, utilization of robotics, digital twin technology, in addition to the emergence of solar and wind-powered ships, collaborations, partnerships and rising investments.

Highlight The Emerging Trend Driving The Growth Of The Ship Building Market?

Significant contribution to the growth of the ship building market is predicted to come from increasing seaborne trade. A rising population, the upsurge in consumer purchasing power, and improvements in standards of living are escalating the demand for consumer goods, inevitably leading to heightened production and rapid industrialization.

As per the review of maritime transport 2023 report published by the UNCTAD United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, in 2022, total seaborne trade reached 12,027 million tons. While containerized trade saw a dip of 3.7%, oil and gas trade swelled by 6% and 4.6% respectively. Projections for 2023 indicate a 2.4% increase in total seaborne trade and a 1.2% rise in containerized trade. Expected annual growth rates for 2024 are 2.1% for total seaborne trade and 3.2% for containerized trade.

Can You Discuss The Key Players In The Shipbuilding Market And Their Efforts In Recent Years?

Notable companies operating in the ship building market include the likes of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, Fincantieri S.p.A, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd. Among others, these companies have been maneuvering to foster advancements, enhance production capabilities, and strengthen industry foothold.

Discuss Any Emerging Trends Noticed In Recent Times?

A leading trend observed in the ship building market in recent times is the adoption of 3D printing technology. The innovation, also known as additive manufacturing, is becoming increasingly popular across sectors connected with manufacturing and engineering, including shipbuilding. The shipbuilding market has seen a surge in players joining forces to integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, to significantly enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

What Is The Segmentation Of The Ship Building Market?

The ship building market is divided by Product Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise And Ferry, Other Products, Application Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation, and End-User Logistics Companies, Cruise Operators, Other End-Users.

Product sub-segments include Dry Bulk Carriers, Specialized Bulk Carriers under Bulkers; Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, Liquefied Natural Gas LNG Carriers under Tankers; Container Ships, Multi-Purpose Container Vessels under Containers; Ocean Cruise Ships, River Cruise Ships, Passenger Ferries under Cruise And Ferry, and Offshore Support Vessels, Research Vessels, Fishing Vessels, Military Ships under Other Products.

What Has Been The Regional Dominance In The Ship building Market In Recent Years?

The Asian-Pacific region took the lead in the ship building market in 2024, closely followed by Western Europe claiming the second-largest share in the global shipbuilding market. The regions covered in the ship building market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

