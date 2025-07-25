Osso by Wongsun Yoo Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Osso

Innovative Chair Design Recognized for Exceptional Craftsmanship and Architectural Inspiration

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized design competitions , has announced Osso by Wongsun Yoo as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Osso's innovative design within the furniture industry, celebrating its outstanding craftsmanship and architectural inspiration.Osso's award-winning design showcases the relevance of traditional techniques and contemporary aesthetics in modern furniture design. By seamlessly blending architectural principles with ergonomic considerations, Osso addresses the current demand for furniture that combines visual appeal with functional comfort, making it a highly relevant addition to the industry.The chair's striking silhouette captivates attention, featuring curved beams, bent seats, and a circular backrest that layers up like a spine. The design follows architectural principles for strength and rhythm, reminiscent of traditional Oriental architecture. Osso's joineries, while seemingly effortless, are meticulously crafted through a collaboration between Wongsun Yoo and seasoned French cabinetmakers Brimbois, elevating the design by applying century-old techniques to contemporary pieces.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as a testament to Wongsun Yoo's dedication to pushing the boundaries of furniture design. The success of Osso is expected to inspire future projects that explore the intersection of architecture, craftsmanship, and ergonomics, fostering further innovation within the brand and the industry as a whole.Osso was designed by Wongsun Yoo, a French & Korean architectural designer graduated with the "Felicitations du jury" (highest honours) of the Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Architecture de Paris Malaquais. Yoo has practiced architecture within several renowned offices such as Foster+Partners, Moreau Kusunoki, and Ishigami Junya.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Wongsun YooA French and Korean architectural designer graduated with the "Felicitations du jury" (highest honours) of the Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Architecture de Paris Malaquais, Yoo Wongsun has been practicing architecture within several renowned offices such as Foster+Partners, Moreau Kusunoki and Ishigami Junya. In parallel, he has been designing furniture and spaces since the age of 15 around the world. His imagination is that of an archaeologist, in search of a previous world - even primitive, as a way of rethinking everyday life and the objects that surround us. His work, from furniture to architecture, is expressed through elegant structures highlighted by meticulously crafted materials.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase exceptional craftsmanship, and make a notable impact on everyday life. Winning works are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that recognizes exceptional furniture design across a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the furniture industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenfurnitureawards.com

