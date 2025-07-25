Beykoz Mansions by Serpil Senyuz Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Beykoz Mansions

Serpil Senyuz's Timeless and Luxurious Residential Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Serpil Senyuz as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for her exceptional work titled "Beykoz Mansions." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Senyuz's design within the interior industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.Senyuz's award-winning design for Beykoz Mansions holds relevance for both the interior industry and potential clients. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, this residential design demonstrates the practical benefits of well-executed interior spaces. It showcases how thoughtful design can enhance the quality of life for residents while setting a benchmark for future projects in the field.Beykoz Mansions stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and seamless integration of functionality and aesthetics. The open-plan living area, with its striking double-height gallery ceiling, serves as the heart of the home, meticulously designed to create a resort-like ambiance. The modern Art Deco style is elegantly woven throughout the space, featuring soft transitions, pure colors, and natural materials that harmonize with custom-designed furniture. The home's layout offers private areas for each family member, with one floor dedicated to the parents and a top-floor children's play area.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Serpil Senyuz's talent and dedication to her craft. It not only validates the excellence of the Beykoz Mansions project but also inspires her and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is expected to influence future projects and contribute to the ongoing evolution of industry standards.Interested parties may learn more about Serpil Senyuz's award-winning design at:About Serpil SenyuzInterior designer Serpil Senyuz started her career in 2008 in the Florence office of world-renowned architect Andrea Ponsi. She is deeply influenced by this experience and blends her design philosophy with modern elegance and timeless sophistication. Serpil's design philosophy is based on the belief that interiors should be both functional and aesthetically satisfying. Beyond aesthetics, Serpil places great importance on sustainability and harmony with nature, integrating these values into each project. Her work aims to improve the quality of life of those who use these spaces, rather than simply creating beautiful spaces.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a remarkable level of expertise, creativity, and functionality in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

