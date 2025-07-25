Solicitors using communication devices in custody suites
It is an amended version of the MoU we entered with the Association of Chief Police Officers, now known as the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) in 2011.
It has been updated to:
- reflect the name change of the organisation
- add a new paragraph related to use of laptops in the police interview (paragraph 5.1(K))
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.