Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,003 in the last 365 days.

Solicitors using communication devices in custody suites

It is an amended version of the MoU we entered with the Association of Chief Police Officers, now known as the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) in 2011.

It has been updated to:

  • reflect the name change of the organisation
  • add a new paragraph related to use of laptops in the police interview (paragraph 5.1(K))

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Solicitors using communication devices in custody suites

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more