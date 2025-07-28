The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Private Household Services Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

It will grow to $525.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Private Household Services Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In recent years, the private household services market has experienced rapid growth. It is expected to move from $322.91 billion in 2024 to $358.49 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. Various factors such as income levels and disposable income, demographic trends and ageing population, urbanization and busy lifestyles have contributed to this growth in the historical period. Changing social norms and an outsourcing culture have also played a role.

In the coming years, the private household services market size is expected to see even more rapid growth. By 2029, it is predicted to reach $525.34 billion, marking a CAGR of 10.0%. This forecast growth is attributable to shifts in consumer preferences and customization, rising awareness of mental health and well-being, flexible service models and subscription plans, and trends in remote work and home office support. Sustainability and eco-friendly services are also factors contributing to this predicted increase.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9765&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Private Household Services Market?

Another factor potentially giving a significant boost to the market is the increasing demand for home cleaning services. Home cleaning refers to the act of cleaning households, including tasks such as wiping down bathroom and kitchen surfaces, dusting, vacuuming, and cleaning floors. These services are primarily used in private households to remove germs as well as dirt and dust. Besides improving indoor air quality and leaving a fresh smell, these services save time and energy.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/private-household-services-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Private Household Services Market Share?

Key players in this market include Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Frontdoor Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGaA and many more. These companies, along with others in the private household service market, are intensely focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position against rivals. The integration of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in this market.

How Is The Global Private Household Services Market Segmented?

The private household services market covered in this report is segmented into various types such as Home Care And Design, Repair And Maintenance, HWB, Other Types. It also focuses on services such as Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Other Services, and Home Improvement in terms of Construction and Interior Design.

What Are The Leading Region In The Private Household Services Market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the private household services market in 2024. However, the report also covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cleaning-robot-global-market-report

Chemical As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-as-a-service-global-market-report

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.