Timeshare Users Group (TUG) Marketplace Hits $75 Million Milestone in Owner-Driven Success

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeshare Users Group (TUG), the largest and most trusted online community for timeshare owners, is proud to announce a major achievement: over $75 million in successful timeshare resales and rentals completed through its member-driven Online Marketplace.For more than 30 years, TUG has stood apart from the timeshare industry’s ugly deceptive sales practices by offering real, transparent and scam-free solutions for owners—all without large upfront fees or any commissions. While other companies make lofty promises, TUG provides proof. This success is backed by actual sales and rental data available to all members, updated in real time, showing real results from real owners.The TUG Marketplace is a unique, veteran founded, family owned and owner-managed platform that empowers timeshare owners to list and promote their timeshare weeks or points with ease. With just a few clicks, a listing can go live in front of tens of thousands of engaged timeshare owners and potential buyers or renters—all without paying a dime in commissions.To support owners, TUG offers two free, comprehensive guides:These trusted resources walk owners through every step of the process while helping them avoid common scams. Additionally, the free online owner discussion forums offer 24/7 access to expert advice, owner experiences, and peer support from a community that truly understands timesharing.“In an industry filled with misleading tactics and aggressive sales pitches, TUG remains committed to truth, transparency, and results,” said Brian Rogers, Owner of TUG. “We’re proud to celebrate this $75 million milestone as proof that owners don’t need to fall for scams or pay hefty fees to successfully sell or rent their timeshares.”Experience the power of the very first timeshare community, built by owners, just for owners. Visit www.tugbbs.com today and see why hundreds of thousands of timeshare owners trust TUG to help them take control of their ownership journey since 1993.

