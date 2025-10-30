Timeshare Users Group Turns 32 — Still Saving Owners Money with Verified Sales and Expert Resources

timeshare users group turns 32 years old!

The First and Largest Online Timeshare Community Celebrates Three Decades (and Counting) of Helping Owners Outsmart the Industry​

Let’s be honest — the timeshare industry doesn’t throw us birthday parties, But after 32 years of empowering owners, they continue to be thankful they found TUG day in and day out!” — Brian Rogers

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grab a beach chair and a slice of cake, because the Timeshare Users Group (TUG) — the original online community for timeshare owners — just turned 32 years old! Since 1993, TUG has been helping owners dodge scams, ditch high-pressure sales tactics, and make smarter vacation decisions before “timeshare regret” even has time to unpack its suitcase.What started as a few frustrated owners swapping advice on dial-up internet has exploded into a powerhouse community of tens of thousands worldwide — complete with over $76 million in successful owner-to-owner sales and rentals, zero commissions, and never any large upfront fees (because who likes those?).“TUG spent 32 years helping timeshare owners sleep better at night — and maybe even enjoy their vacations again,” said Brian Rogers, Owner of TUG. “Members have shared thousands of resort reviews, millions in savings, and an endless supply of brutally honest advice the salespeople really don’t want owners to read.”TUG’s forums remain the internet’s most trusted corner for all things timeshare. From dissecting the latest corporate rebrand, to helping someone give away a week in Pigeon Forge for free, TUG proves that knowledge really is power!The group’s impact speaks for itself:$76M+ in verified owner-to-owner sales and rentals$24M+ in refunds recovered by owners who found TUG in timeHundreds of free timeshare giveaways every yearMillions of posts on the TUGBBS Owner Forums Thousands of resort reviews written by real owners, not marketersTUG continues to be the go-to destination for owners looking to sell, rent, give away, or just understand their timeshare — without getting fleeced in the process.As TUG heads into year 33, one thing hasn’t changed: the mission to put owners first. Transparent advice, supportive community, and zero-BS guidance — it’s what TUG has done since day one, and what will keep it thriving for decades to come.So here’s to 32 years of helping timeshare owners everywhere make smarter moves, save money, and maybe even enjoy their vacations again.

