Woman in Media-Newark Hosts its 16th Annual International Film Festival

At a time when representation still lags, our festival pushes forward with intention—amplifying women's stories and women filmmakers, and creating space for dialogue, healing, and transformation..." — Pamela Morgan

GREATER NEWARK COMMUNITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th Annual Women ’s International Film Festival is proud to present two weekends of free compelling cinema celebrating women’s stories, resilience, and social justice. Running from July 31 to August 2 and August 7 to 9, this year’s festival centers on fresh, creative perspectives that amplify women’s voices and confront pressing global issues.This year’s programming features a bold selection of narratives from international and emerging filmmakers—many of whom are women—who explore the realities surrounding migration, violence against women, human sexuality, child marriage, resilience, and self image. From experimental shorts to powerful documentaries and feature films, audiences will engage with a wide spectrum of artistic expression.Festival Highlights:Opening Night - Thursday, July 31st at the New Jersey Historical Society, 52 Park Place, Newark, NJ with The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence of Menopause, a documentary feature that confronts the neglected menopause crisis, challenging societal and medical shortcomings, and advocating for a revolutionary approach to women's health in America where she’s prepared for midlife.Friday, Aug. 1st, also at the New Jersey Historical Society features Black People Don't Get Depressed, A personal and poetic exploration of mental health issues among creatives in communities on the African continent and in the diaspora, exploring myths, stigma, and solutions through the experiences of the characters.Saturday, July 27th – Newark Public Library will feature Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story, a documentary film that aims to fuel the impact and legacy of dancehall legend Sister Nancy.Second week features:Thursday, August 7th – T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, 94 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, NJ, – Power, Not Persuasion: The Susan Sandler Legacy, recounts the history of that staggering political transformation years in the making and the woman who played an oversized role in that process.Friday, August 8th – Virtual - 24 Days Without You, a documentary that tells one woman’s story with Amniotic Fluid Embolism, -- a rare and often fatal complication of childbirth.Saturday, August 9th – Newark’s Akwaaba Gallery - 509 South Orange Ave., Newark, NJ- Looking for My Anchor, a documentary film that is an artist’s story of friendship, survival, and the determination to hold on to one another when everything else is slipping away.We are pleased to once again host filmmaker Afia Nathanial whose feature film Dukhtar was screened at our festival in 2015, and was Pakistan’s official entry in the category Best Foreign Language film for the 87th Academy Awards, ad who this time offers a film short, Don’t be Late, Myra.The 2025 Women’s International Film Festival offers a dynamic program that provides international, independent film representing stories of women from five continents to attendees throughout the state over the course of the 6-day festival. Although the feature films are the anchor of the festival, the film shorts are nuggets bringing brief, often profound insights on myriad topics. These films reflect contemporary issues facing women as seen on the news and in social media. Gender based violence evidences itself in various ways, as does societal issues facing migrant women, and health issues, including mental health and reproductive health. Themes of divorce, migration and nature round out the program. The immense talent and expertise of the independent filmmakers who take part in this festival deserve a greater audience.“This year’s festival is a vibrant tapestry of stories from more than 14 countries across five continents—each film offering a unique lens into the lives, struggles, and triumphs of women around the world. It’s a reminder that while our cultures may differ, our humanity and our fight for dignity are universal.” offered festival director Pamela Morgan. She added, “At a time when representation still lags, our festival pushes forward with intention—amplifying women’s stories as well as women filmmakers, and creating space for dialogue, healing, and transformation through the arts.”The festival will also honor significant women in the community with Community Service Awards including The Honorable Louise Scott Roundtree, Lorna Johnson, Johnson, J.D., Dr. Karma Warren, Michelle Ralph-Rawls and Gilda Rogers. For more information email info@wim-n.com or call 973-996-8342.

