Rally for Peace during the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security at the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza
A Peace Rally celebrating the 23rd anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which addresses the impact of war on women.
Bringing the UN, NGO and Civil Society Communities together to raise our voices at the Peace Rally commemorating the 23rd anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security”NY, NY, USA, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGO CSW/NY, a coalition of non-governmental and civil society organizations, advocating for gender equality and the rights and empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity at the United Nations, is hosting a Peace Rally commemorating the 23rd anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which addresses the impact of war on women, and reaffirms the role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction. We aim to raise awareness about the resolution's importance and its impact on global peace and security. Moreover, the event will provide a platform for diverse voices to unite and call for collective action toward a more peaceful and gender-inclusive world.
— NGO CSW/NY Co-chairs
Speakers from the UN Community, NGOs and Civil Society will lend their voices to our call for peace.
All are invited to join NGO CSW/NY for the walk and rally:
Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Time: 1:00 - 2:00 pm EDT
From: Church Center for the UN (777 United Nations Plaza, New York, NY 10017)
To: DAG HAMMARSKJOLD Plaza (E 47th St, New York, NY 10017 Between 1st and 2nd Aves)
For information contact info@ngocsw.org
