Kuvings Singapore Launches SG60 Promotion in Celebration of 60th Singapore National Day

Kuvings Singapore celebrates Singapore's 60th National Day with a special promotion.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Singapore’s 60th National Day, Kuvings Singapore is holding a big promotion featuring special offers and exclusive gifts. Kuvings juicers are available on official website www.kuvings.sg . In honor of National Day, customers who purchase through the official online store will receive a complimentary Ice Cream & Smoothie Maker attachment and a ceramic knife. Additionally, those who submit a photo review will be gifted a long-slot bread toaster (while supplies last).New customers who register during the campaign period will also receive extra discount vouchers, making it the perfect opportunity to finally own the Kuvings product you've been eyeing.This SG60 promotion runs from 25 July to 10 August, and with limited quantities available, customers are encouraged to act fast to take advantage of these celebratory offers.SG60 vouchers are accepted as a payment method on www.kuvings.sg As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek to reduce sugar intake without sacrificing flavor, global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is proud to present a collection of innovative low-sugar juice recipes, designed to maximize nutrition and taste using Kuvings’ state-of-the-art slow juicers.[Kuvings Singapore]- Address: 6 Tagore Dr, #03-04 Tagore Building, Singapore 787623- Office Tel: ‪+65 6455 0005‬- Service Hotline: ‪+65 6552 2422*Feel free to get in touch with our sales team in Singapore at Tel : 65522422. Opens Mon to Fri - 9 am to 5.30 pm they will be happy to help.

