Gov. Pillen Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

for Dawson County Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has sent a request to President Donald J. Trump for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Dawson County following severe storms that occurred earlier in the summer.

The June 29th and 30th severe thunderstorms brought exceptionally high winds and heavy rain, which caused significant damage to public property and infrastructure, including millions of dollars of damage to NPPD infrastructure.

Federal funding approval would help cover costs to repair damaged infrastructure and assist with recovery efforts.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pillen issued a disaster declaration for Dawson County and directed the Nebraska Adjutant General, Major General Craig W. Strong – who also serves as State Disaster Coordinator – to activate appropriate State emergency plans.