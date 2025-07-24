Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Dawson County Storms

NEBRASKA, July 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

for Dawson County Storms

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has sent a request to President Donald J. TrumGov. Pillen Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Dawson County Stormslier in the summer.

The June 29th and 30th severe thunderstorms brought exceptionally high winds and heavy rain, which caused significant damage to public property and infrastructure, including millions of dollars of damage to NPPD infrastructure.

Federal funding approval would help cover costs to repair damaged infrastructure and assist with recovery efforts.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pillen issued a disaster declaration for Dawson County and directed the Nebraska Adjutant General, Major General Craig W. Strong – who also serves as State Disaster Coordinator – to activate appropriate State emergency plans.

