Home Textile Global Market Report 2025: Unveiling Growth, Trends And Projections

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home textile market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. The market size, valued at $139.82 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $146.47 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. This historical growth has been propelled by several significant factors, which include increasing patient admissions, a focus on patient flow optimization, compliance with regulatory requirements, integration with electronic health records EHRs, and expansion in healthcare facility capacity.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Home Textile Market Size?

Forecasts suggest that the home textile market will witness strong growth in the next few years — potentially reaching $178.18 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Trends such as advancements in healthcare technology, integration of real-time location systems RTLS, cloud-based solutions, patient flow optimization, mobile applications for bed requests and an increased focus on patient-centric care, coupled with the implementation of artificial intelligence AI, RTLS advancements, infection control measures and population health management strategies, are expected to drive this remarkable growth forward.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Home Textile Market?

A significant factor fueling the growth of the home textile market is the growing demand for home aesthetic improvements. Consumers are increasingly looking to enhance the appearance of their homes by making them more visually appealing and inviting. Home textiles play an essential role in such transformation projects by complementing architectural features with curtains, textured tablecloths, and cushions on couches and armchairs, thereby contributing to an enhanced living ambiance.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Home Textile Market?

Among the home textile market 's key contributors are companies like Mohawk Industries Inc., Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Ralph Lauren KBE, Leggett & Platt Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., John Lewis & Partners, American Signature Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Kimball International Inc., and Laura Ashley Holdings PLC, among others. These companies, along with others, are developing innovative solutions leveraging advanced technologies to address key challenges like durability and moisture management while ensuring sustainability in cotton bedding with technologies such as RESTech COTTON.

How Is The Home Textile Market Segmented?

The global home textile market can be segmented by product, material, distribution channel, and end-user. Product-wise, the market offers bedroom linen, bathroom linen, kitchen linen, and carpets and floor coverings. Depending on material, home textiles are available in polyester, cotton, silk, wool, and other materials. As for distribution channels, products can be purchased both offline and online. Lastly, the end-users of home textiles include both residences and commercial establishments.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Home Textile Market?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the home textile market in 2024, although the report also covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

