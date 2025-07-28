Aviationtag Launches Limited Edition Tag from Jet2’s Last Boeing 757

Photo of the Product Mood photo of Aviationtag x Jet2 Tag Photo of G-LSAI (c) by Jet2.com

A record-breaking aircraft reborn: Jet2’s iconic Boeing 757 G-LSAI transformed into collectible tags.

We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership with Jet2. Being able to preserve and share the legacy of such a his-torically significant aircraft is a real honour for us. ” — Tobias Richter

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviationtag is proud to announce the launch of its latest upcycled collectible: a limited-edition tag crafted from the fuselage of Jet2’s legendary Boeing 757-200 G-LSAI. This unique air-craft, which was originally delivered in 1987 and retired in early 2025, flew over 80,000 flight hours and completed more than 40,000 cycles over its nearly 38-year career.G-LSAI is best known for operating the final Boeing 757 passenger flight in the UK, marking the end of an aviation era. The aircraft was in service with Jet2 from 2006 until its retirement and has now been given a second life through Aviationtag’s signature upcycling process.Each tag in the Aviationtag x Jet2 edition is made from the aircraft’s original fuselage skin, which was repainted before dismantling – preserving the iconic Jet2 silver-grey finish. As with all Aviationtags, every piece is unique, engraved with its aircraft registration and part of a strictly limited run.“We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership with Jet2,” said Tobias Richter, Chief Commercial Officer at Aviationtag. “Being able to preserve and share the legacy of such a his-torically significant aircraft is a real honour for us. The G-LSAI holds a special place in the hearts of many aviation fans – and now, its story can live on in their hands.”The Aviationtag x Jet2 edition is available exclusively at www.aviationtag.com starting today, Monday 28th of July, at 10am CEST. Due to high demand and limited availability, early access is highly recommended.

