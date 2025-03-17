Iron Maiden x Aviationtag Edition: Iconic Boeing 747 "Ed Force One Soars" Again

Product photo of the white Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Tag Mood photo of Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Ed Force One Tag Laser engraving the new Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Ed Force One Edition

Ed Force One, reborn from a retired Boeing 747, captures Iron Maiden's global tour spirit—an iconic blend of rock and aviation history in a collectible tag.

She always behaved like the Queen of the Skies that the 747 will always be. There will never be another to occupy her throne. ” — Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden

COLOGNE, GERMANY, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviationtag is proud to announce the launch of the exclusive Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Edition : Ed Force One. This special edition celebrates the spectacular and storied history of Iron Maiden’s legendary “flying tour bus,” the Boeing 747 Ed Force One.Ed Force One was not merely a mode of transport; it became a flying symbol of Iron Maiden’s global touring legacy. The aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 with registration TF-AAK, was instrumental in carrying the band, its crew, and an impressive array of stage equipment on their epic 2016 world tour, “The Book of Souls”.Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden’s legendary frontman and licensed pilot, was more than just the voice of the band—he also personally took the controls of Ed Force One during the tour. Reflecting on the aircraft’s unique presence, he summed up its legacy:"She always behaved like the Queen of the Skies that the 747 will always be. There will never be another to occupy her throne. The power, the noise of those 4 engines, the featherlight touchdowns (not my fault – blame good design) and her airborne elegance put the 747 in a unique category."A detailed interview with the singer is available exclusively in a booklet, which is included as a special supplement with every Ed Force One Aviationtag In Zurich, Ed Force One truly stood out. While the jets belonging to Chancellor Angela Merkel and President François Hollande were parked nearby and appeared almost miniature in comparison, Ed Force One captured everyone's attention. Its larger-than-life presence and undeniable rock ‘n’ roll charm set it apart, underscoring why this iconic aircraft remains a symbol of global aviation history.The Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Edition is carefully crafted from upcycled material of the iconic Boeing 747 TF-AAK, which was scrapped in 2024. The tag’s front proudly displays the legendary Ed Force One logo, while the back features the unmistakable image of Eddie, Iron Maiden’s iconic mascot. This design not only celebrates the aircraft’s storied past but also bridges the gap between aviation heritage and rock ‘n’ roll culture.Tobias Richter, CCO at Aviationtag, states: “We have been working on this project for over two years, and we’re proud to finally present our Aviationtag x Iron Maiden Edition. Ed Force One is one of the most famous aircraft in the world, and this edition captures its enduring legacy in a truly collectible form."With this exclusive Aviationtag edition, fans can now hold a tangible piece of aviation and rock history in their hands.For more information and to purchase, please visit www.aviationtag.com/ironmaiden Up the Irons!

Iron Maiden's Ed Force One Aviationtag Edition

