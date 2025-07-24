Hungary: 8 May Celebrations

The Hungarian Red Cross (HRC) commemorated the day in the Hungarian National Museum, the very location where the NS was founded, celebrating in parallel 144 years of its existence. During the event, dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters of the HRC were honored in the presence of the ICRC for their exceptional contributions to humanitarian work, and the efforts to uphold the core principle of humanity that drives the work of the Movement.

