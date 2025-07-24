Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,028 in the last 365 days.

Hungary: 8 May Celebrations

The Hungarian Red Cross (HRC) commemorated the day in the Hungarian National Museum, the very location where the NS was founded, celebrating in parallel 144 years of its existence. During the event, dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters of the HRC were honored in the presence of the ICRC for their exceptional contributions to humanitarian work, and the efforts to uphold the core principle of humanity that drives the work of the Movement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hungary: 8 May Celebrations

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more