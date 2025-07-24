Prime Minister Carney and Inuit leadership meet as the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee

CANADA, July 24 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, federal Cabinet ministers, and elected Inuit leadership from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik, and the Nunatsiavut Government gathered for a meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) in Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

Since the signing of the Inuit Nunangat Declaration in 2017, the Government of Canada and Inuit leaders have continued to meet three times annually and work together through the ICPC to advance shared priorities, strengthen the Inuit-Crown partnership, and create a more prosperous Inuit Nunangat.

During today’s meeting, the leaders discussed the Building Canada Act and how to implement it effectively and consistently with Inuit Modern Treaties and in partnership with Inuit.

In addition to the Building Canada Act, federal and Inuit leaders discussed the infrastructure needs in Inuit Nunangat, Canada’s Arctic Foreign Policy, and the need to further protect the security and sovereignty of the Arctic and Inuit Nunangat. They also addressed other urgent priorities, including health and social issues such as housing in Inuit Nunangat. The leaders underscored opportunities to build together to address these challenges and deliver meaningful economic prosperity.

In Inuvik, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of Virginia Mearns as Canada’s Arctic Ambassador, effective September 15, 2025. The Ambassador’s mandate will focus on reinforcing Canada’s Arctic engagement with like-minded partners and multilateral forums, bolstering Arctic sovereignty, and advancing opportunities for security and growth.

Inuit leaders and the federal government reaffirmed their shared commitment to working together on priorities through the ICPC.

“Today’s Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee meeting was about building our shared future and Inuit Nunangat’s full economic potential. In partnership, Inuit and the federal government will build major projects that connect and transform our economy, create greater prosperity and opportunities, and build a stronger Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Now in its ninth year, the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee remains an essential tool for advancing shared priorities. This includes increasing investment in Inuit Nunangat through implementation of the Building Canada Act in a way that is consistent with Inuit treaties and in partnership with Inuit. We welcome the opportunity to continue this important work with Mark Carney, to strengthen our partnership and build lasting prosperity for Inuit in Inuit Nunangat and across Canada. We also celebrate today’s announcement of Virginia Mearns as Canada’s Arctic Ambassador, a position that was developed through the ICPC.” Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

“In order to build stronger, healthier communities and a thriving economy, we must work together. For that reason, projects that move forward in Inuit Nunangat will do so in partnership with Inuit. We’re committed to engaging, listening, and working with local communities and Inuit leadership to ensure their priorities and perspectives are reflected in the work ahead. Today’s meeting is an important step forward in making sure the Building Canada Act supports a better future for Inuit across Inuit Nunangat.” The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“Canada will build major projects in true partnership with Inuit, and we’ll be guided by equity, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Through consultation and collaboration, Inuit voices are shaping the future of infrastructure, sovereignty, and economic opportunity across Inuit Nunangat.” The Hon. Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

“Canada is an Arctic nation, and we are at a critical moment, when it is imperative that we safeguard our sovereignty and defend our Arctic interests. Serving as Canada’s senior Arctic official, Ambassador Mearns will advance Canada’s polar interests in multilateral forums, engage with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic states, and serve as a representative in our diplomatic corps.” The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Inuit Nunangat is the Inuit homeland in Canada. It encompasses the land, water, and ice of four treaty regions represented by the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Nunavik in Northern Québec, and Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador.

The Building Canada Act ensures consultation with Inuit and other Indigenous Peoples is built into the implementation process for determining whether a project is in the national interest and for the development of the conditions for permits and authorizations.

The Building Canada Act ensures respect for treaty rights, including modern treaties with Inuit Treaty Organizations. It does not alter processes established under modern treaties or the Government of Canada’s modern treaty obligations. It also respects treaty-based environmental assessment processes.

Canada’s new Arctic Ambassador, Virginia Mearns, is a respected Inuit leader with a long-standing commitment to advancing Inuit self-determination and community well-being in Nunavut. She currently serves as Senior Director of Inuit Relations at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and has held senior roles in the Government of Nunavut and with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. An active member of her community, she was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her exceptional contributions.

Since the signing of the Inuit Nunangat Declaration in 2017, Inuit leadership and the Government of Canada have continued to work together through the ICPC toward a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect, and co-operation.

The Inuit Nunangat Policy promotes Inuit self-determination and supports community and individual well-being throughout Inuit Nunangat, with the goal of achieving socio-economic equity between Inuit and all other people living in Canada. It provides a minimum standard for what can be expected from the relationship between Inuit and all federal departments and agencies, and includes guidance to federal departments and agencies on how to deliver programs, policies, and services in Inuit Nunangat.

