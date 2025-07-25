Reminder: Division of Water Infrastructure announces Fall 2025 funding application training at six locations statewide

The Division of Water Infrastructure will conduct its Fall 2025 Funding Application Training July 29 – Aug. 8 at six locations statewide*, including an Aug. 8 virtual option that will be recorded and posted on the Division’s website.

Fall 2025 funding applications must be received by the Division no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2025. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend training. There is no cost to register. For this funding round, low-interest loans and grant funding for drinking water and wastewater projects are available.

Training will cover information on funding programs, application package completion, Priority Rating Systems and funding timelines. Training will include instructions on how to apply for multiple existing and new funding programs, including new SRF supplemental funds available to add resilience to infrastructure for Hurricane Helene-impacted communities (SRF Helene), funding to evaluate options to address PFAS contamination, funding to identify and replace lead service lines and Viable Utility Reserve grants. A primer for utilities designated as Distressed will also be provided.

*Schedule and Locations for Fall 2025 Application Training Sessions

RSVP by registering online prior to the desired session. All training sessions contain the same content. Application materials will be available on the Division website before training begins.

Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Clyde, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Haywood County Community College, Juniper Building Auditorium

125 Sawmill Dr., Clyde, NC 28721

Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Hickory, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments

1880 2nd Avenue, NW, Hickory, NC 28601

Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Boone, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

High Country Council of Governments

468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607

Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in Fayetteville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fayetteville Public Works Commission Operations Center

955 Old Wilmington Road, Fayetteville, NC, 28301

Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Winterville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pitt County Technical Community College, Herman Simon Building, Room 201

2020 Pitt Tech Road, Winterville, NC 28590

Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Research Triangle Park, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Central Pines Regional Council (in Conference Center)

4307 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 110, Durham, NC 27703

A virtual option is also available on this day only. Webex link for online participation:

https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m5ba9887e666eab74fbba4926fda42f35

(Password: NCDWI, Call-In #: 415.655.0003, Access Code: 2422 725 2342). A recording of the training will be available on the Division’s website after this session.

Funding Availability for Fall 2025 Applications

Applications will be considered for the following programs and will be covered in the training sessions:

Applications for drinking water and wastewater construction projects will be considered for funding from the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, the State Revolving Funds, including Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds and supplemental funds for Hurricane Helene-impacted communities, the State Reserves, and the Viable Utility Reserve. Local government units (LGUs) and non-profit water/wastewater corporations may apply for funding. Investor-owned drinking water utilities may apply for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFIs) and non-profit organizations may apply for SRF Helene funding for decentralized wastewater treatment systems.

The Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure (CDBG-I) program will provide grants to fund projects in areas that meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development low-to-moderate income threshold. CDBG-I funding is available to non-entitlement municipalities and counties and offers grants up to $3 million per applicant every three years.

program will provide grants to fund projects in areas that meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development low-to-moderate income threshold. CDBG-I funding is available to non-entitlement municipalities and counties and offers grants up to $3 million per applicant every three years. The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) will provide low-interest loans (including loans that may be partially forgiven) for drinking water and wastewater projects. In addition to the SRF funds typically available, this round will include the use of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds, IIJA Emerging Contaminants (PFAS) funds and IIJA Lead Service Line Replacement funds . Eligible utilities may apply for up to $25 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and up to $35 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans. Limits vary for Emerging Contaminants and for Lead Service Line Replacement funding.

will provide low-interest loans (including loans that may be partially forgiven) for drinking water and wastewater projects. In addition to the SRF funds typically available, this round will include the use of and . Eligible utilities may apply for up to $25 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and up to $35 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans. Limits vary for Emerging Contaminants and for Lead Service Line Replacement funding. The SRF Supplemental Appropriations for Hurricanes Helene and Milton and Hawai’i Wildfires (SRF Helene in NC) funding will provide principal forgiveness and zero-interest loans for eligible drinking water, wastewater, and decentralized wastewater treatment systems for Helene-impacted communities. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and do not need to be submitted by the Sept. 30 deadline. Funding is for adding resilience to infrastructure. Application training will provide a primer and instructions on how to apply at the July 29, 30, 31 and August 8 training sessions.

funding will provide principal forgiveness and zero-interest loans for eligible drinking water, wastewater, and decentralized wastewater treatment systems for Helene-impacted communities. Funding is for adding resilience to infrastructure. Application training will provide a primer and instructions on how to apply at the July 29, 30, 31 and August 8 training sessions. State Reserve Program (SRP) construction projects : Potentially, up to $30 million in grant and up to $30 million in loan funding may be available for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Grant funding will be prioritized for applicants from counties with less than 300,000 population and that were most impacted by Hurricane Helene. Utilities are eligible for up to $3 million every three years for grants, $3 million every three years for loans at targeted interest rates and $3 million every year for loans at half-market rate.

: Potentially, up to $30 million in grant and up to $30 million in loan funding may be available for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Grant funding will be prioritized for applicants from counties with less than 300,000 population and that were most impacted by Hurricane Helene. Utilities are eligible for up to $3 million every three years for grants, $3 million every three years for loans at targeted interest rates and $3 million every year for loans at half-market rate. Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) projects: Potentially, up to $50 million in grant funding may be available for drinking water and wastewater projects that move a local government unit designated as distressed toward viability, per G.S. 159G-32(d). New information on requirements for applying for VUR grants, eligibility, and availability of VUR grant funds will be shared during training.

Applications for drinking water and wastewater planning projects will be considered for grant funding from the VUR and, potentially, from the SRP for the following purposes:

Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grants are used to inventory the existing water and/or wastewater systems and document the condition of the inventoried infrastructure. SRP grant limits are $150,000 per system type every three years. Grant limits may change pending legislation.

are used to inventory the existing water and/or wastewater systems and document the condition of the inventoried infrastructure. SRP grant limits are $150,000 per system type every three years. Grant limits may change pending legislation. Merger/Regionalization Feasibility (MRF) grants are used to determine the feasibility of consolidating the management of multiple utilities into a single utility operation or to provide regional water/wastewater treatment, and the best way of carrying out the project. SRP grant limits are $50,000 per system type every three years. Grant limits may change pending legislation.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure’s training programs here.