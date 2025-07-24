Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Resources Ahead Of Tropical Weather

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a tropical weather system that could bring heavy rain to East and Southeast Texas beginning tonight.



“As this tropical system approaches our state, Texas is taking swift action to prepare and respond,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all resources needed to protect Texans and support our communities as they brace for potential severe weather. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials.”



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a storm system moving across the northern Gulf Coast over the next few days that could present a heavy rain threat for East and Southeast Texas and a rip current threat for the Texas Coast. It should be monitored closely in the coming days for any changes or increased threats. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with potential to cause flooding are expected across the Panhandle region through the end of the week. Texans are urged to pay attention to local forecast information.



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local tropical weather response operations:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the region

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the region Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments against all hazards

Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments against all hazards Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

High profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



This comes as the State of Texas continues to support recovery and rebuilding efforts following recent flooding across the state.



Texans are reminded to stay informed, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and build an emergency supply kit.



Texans can find tropical weather safety information online at TexasReady.gov. Beach safety tips are available through weather.gov, and rip current safety tips can be found at noaa.gov. All hazards preparedness tips can be located at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.