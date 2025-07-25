Capital Vacations Applauds New ARDA Findings on Owner Satisfaction

Happy traveling family at an amusement park.

Strong Endorsement of Vacation Ownership Reflects Industry Momentum and Member Loyalty

These findings validate what we see every day at Capital Vacations—owners who are passionate about their travel experiences and proud to share them with others,” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, a company reimagining the travel experience by connecting independent resorts with travelers through innovative technology and vacation ownership products, celebrates the latest findings from the ARDA (American Resort Development Association), which highlight overwhelmingly positive sentiment among vacation ownership owners.According to ARDA’s latest research, 91% of owners rate their overall ownership experience as good, very good, or excellent, while 94% rate their home resort positively. These results underscore the enduring appeal and satisfaction that vacation ownership brings to today’s traveler."These findings validate what we see every day at Capital Vacations—owners who are passionate about their travel experiences and proud to share them with others," said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. "Vacation ownership isn’t just a smart way to travel—it’s a lifestyle choice rooted in consistency, connection, and quality. We’re proud to deliver on that promise."The study also revealed that 72% of owners would recommend vacation ownership in general, and 78% would recommend their home resort or vacation club, demonstrating the strength of owner loyalty and overall satisfaction with the product.With partnerships across more than 200 independent resorts throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, Capital Vacations delivers strategic tools that drive value for resort partners while servicing over one million travelers annually. Through a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experiences, Capital Vacations is helping shape a new era of long-term vacation relationships.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit www.capitalvacations.club

